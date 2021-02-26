WOBURN - The city's aldermen recently advised representatives from a Waltham-based solar energy producer that they need extra time to scrutinize plans for a sprawling solar farms at the Industri-Plex site in North Woburn.
During their most recent virtual gathering, attorney Andrew Brunnell, representing Waltham's ECA Solar, explained that his client is on the verge of securing rights to build a pair of solar farms on roughly 36-acres of land with frontage along roadways like Atlantic Avenue, New Boston Street, and Commerce Way.
The larger of the two green energy facilities would be capable of producing 2.45 megawatts of electricity, while a smaller but still significant ground-mounted solar farm is designed to generate up to 498 kilowatts.
"The idea is to make use of this portion of the city that has a complicated history and turn that into something beneficial. We can take advantage of green and clean energy for the city," said Brunnell, referencing a major subsurface pollution plume that sits below the surface of the vast Industri-Plex land.
To the surprise of city officials like Ward 2 Alderman Richard Gately, who is the longest serving member of the council, the installations as proposed are allowed by-right within the industrial park 2 (IP2) zoning district.
Ultimately, despite the council's inability to attach heavy conditions to the development as it would under a special permit review process, the aldermen voted unanimously to forward the proposal off to the Special Permits Committee.
According to Gately, though he's not necessarily worried about the use itself, the solar farms are proposed for one of the most environmentally sensitive areas in the city.
Ward 5 Alderman Darlene Mercer-Bruen, whose district includes the industrial district by Anderson Regional Transportation Center and Presidential Way, agreed the council should take some extra time to review the proposal.
"I just want to make sure the council is not thrown off to the side here. You know our feelings on the brightfields," said Gately.
"This is a great thing for the city, and Woburn has always been at the forefront of being green," later remarked Mercer-Bruen. "But that being said, there's an awful lot here and I hope it goes to committee."
Technically, the majority of the IndustriPlex parcels are presently subject to strict redevelopment restrictions due to a impermeable cap placed over a subsurface pollution plume. Those soil contaminates are spread across an 250-acre zone that is bordered by Presidential Way, the vicinity of the Woburn Mall, the Aberjona River, and sections of the MBTA railroad tracks.
According to authorities, the pollution occurred between 1853 and 1969, when arsenic, chromium, lead, and a myriad of other hazardous substances were essentially dumped into pits and lagoons around the sensitive Aberjona River watershed. In total, more than 80 companies that operated in the region over the past 130 years are suspected of contributing to the major environmental catastrophe.
Due to redevelopment restrictions enforced by the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the old industrial sites have long sat vacant, as the cost of adhering to those protective construction practices has been considered as cost-prohibitive.
However, over the past year, landlords around the Commerce Way area, looking to take advantage of a rental real-estate market boom, have taken steps to preserve their development rights.
The renewed interest in the land has coincided with the furtherance of local and state plans to reconstruct the long shuttered New Boston Street bridge off of New Boston Street. That $16.4 million construction project will restore key connections between East and North Woburn, including for an isolated cluster of industrial sites off Merrimac Street by the Wilmington line.
The first bridge, which was built in 1830, was destroyed in a fire in the late 1970s.
At least two Industri-Plex landowners have introduced plans to subdivide their holdings around the future New Boston Street bridge.
Splitting off sections of the real-estate closest to the new bridge from areas with the heaviest development restrictions — where the solar farms are now proposed — those land owners are also reportedly pursuing separate residential developments.
