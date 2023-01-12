WOBURN - The city’s COVID-19 outbreak without question worsened through the end of the holiday season, but current infection trends still sit far below the record thresholds recorded last year.
According to the latest data released by the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH), roughly 170 Woburnites tested positive for the viral infection in the final two weeks of 2022. Meanwhile, the city’s 14-day average incidence rate, which rose by about 6 points to 29.2, now sits at levels not seen since the end of last May.
The latest DPH data, which records pandemic trends observed in the region between Dec. 18 and Dec. 31, show a marked increase in the city’s case incidence rate since Thanksgiving, when the metric was pegged at around 11.
Bi-weekly case totals in the community have also nearly tripled since the middle of November, when just shy of 60 new residents tested positive for COVID-19 between Nov. 6 and Nov. 19.
Currently, Woburn is recording some of the highest outbreak indicators in the region. Neighboring Winchester has one of the lowest area incidence rates at 15.5, while Burlington and Wilmington’s levels sit at 21.9 and 20.2, respectively. Tewksbury’s 26.9 rate is closer to Woburn’s 29.2 measurement, while Stoneham’s 30.1 rate is the highest in the area.
Despite being elevated, Woburn’s COVID-19 outbreak indicators are nowhere close to as severe as they were during last year’s Omicron variant surge.
Specifically, as of Dec. 30 of last year, Woburn’s case incidence rate climbed over by 25 points in a single week to 86.4. At the time, the local Board of Health had been advised that just over 500 residents had tested positive for the virus over a two-week period. With that biweekly infection rate soaring to just over 2,000 cases, the city’s outbreak metrics would later shatter 2021 records with the incidence rate peaking at 354.9 as of Jan. 15 of 2022.
For much of 2021 and 2022, community incidence rates and positivity levels were considered the most important DPH statistics to consider when gauging the severity of local COVID-19 outbreaks.
However, since rapid antigen tests became widely available last spring, local positivity rates have been artificially inflated - likely because fewer asymtomatic individuals are seeking out testing at state-run sites.
As of Jan. 5, Woburn’s positivity rate was pegged at 13.85 percent, but that metric was based off of just 1,307 tests being administered to local residents. Last year, during the January height of the COVID-19 crisis, more than 8,000 Woburnites were turning up at state testing sites on a biweekly basis.
Mirroring trends observed throughout the pandemic, new cases across the state have also been steadily picking up since Thanksgiving was celebrated in November. Based upon the most recent DPH data, roughly 10,075 new COVID-19 cases were recorded over the past-seven days across Massachusetts - or about half the number recorded during the Omicron surge a year ago.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations have also been rising in recent weeks, with about 1,336 patients testing positive for the virus over the past week. Last year at about this time, about 3,200 patients with COVID-19 were being admitted at hospitals on a weekly basis.
Notably, the state now differentiates between those hospitalized for COVID-related reasons and those who are admitted to medical facilities for other reasons. Based upon the latest DPH figures, about 437 people - including 127 intensive care unit patients - are currently being treated for medical complications related to the virus.
