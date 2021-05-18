WOBURN - Washington Street Chick-Fil-A owner Mike Rose plans to encircle his popular Woburn Landing restaurant with a supersized drive-through lane to eliminate lunch-hour traffic backups at the East Woburn property.
During their latest gathering in City Hall, the City Council unanimously sanctioned the local Chick-Fil-A franchise owner’s proposal to wrap a second drive-through lane around the entire fast-food lot at 369 Washington St.
As explained by local attorney Joseph Tarby, representing the Andover petitioner, his client is tweaking the layout of the parking lot around the 158-seat restaurant in order to address worsening traffic conditions that have developed at the site since the emergence of COVID-19.
In addition to the Chick-Fil-A site, the Woburn Landing property also houses a hotel and two other full-service restaurant sites.
“The purpose of these changes is to allow more onsite space for drive-through patrons to enter and to reduce the traffic impact,” Tarby told council members at the recent gathering. “It will also effect speed and accuracy of orders and improve the overall customer experience.”
Chick-fil-A, which opened its doors to the general public roughly two-years-ago now, had during its initial year of operation assuaged the nerves of many East Woburn abutters who worried that the eatery would result in nightmarish traffic conditions along much of Washington Street.
Those conditions never arose and to much of the neighborhood’s surprise, improvements to traffic signalizations along the busy traffic corridor, did much to improve vehicular backups in the area for much of 2019 and early 2020.
However, with the COVID-19 pandemic altering the manner in which all of the city’s restaurants operate, Ward 5 Alderman Darlene Mercer-Bruen and various neighbors have since noticed Chick-Fil-A staffers experiencing difficulty in keeping all traffic contained within the parking area.
“Everybody in the world knows we’re dealing with COVID right now. Restaurants have changed their practices and it’s every intention of Chick-Fil-A, once COVID is over, to go back to their normal operations [are encourage more in-person dining],” Tarby explained.
According to Allen & Major Associates Engineer Tim Williams, whose firm was hired to identify a solution to the traffic woes, the latest fix entails the extension of the drive-through so that a double queueing lane begins sooner for customers.
Presently, motorists pull into the drive-through lane after driving past the rear of the 110 Grill building and turning into the Chick-fil-A property by the hotel side of the fast-food lot. Under current conditions, drive-through customers are already stacked into two lanes, but only after they’ve traversed the entire hotel side of the lot.
Per the new arrangement, extra queuing spaces will be created to eliminating an 11-spot employee employee parking area, which will result in the drive-through lane starting from the moment motorists pull into the Chick-Fil-A lot.
Also to add capacity, the oversized drive-through will continue all the way to the eatery’s pick-up window - rather than merging into a single-lane after orders are placed.
To add the extra space for the extra lane on the Tower Office Park Drive or Reading side of the parcel, a second parking area by the drive-through window will be re-stripped to create angled spaces.
According to Williams, between the reconfiguration of both parking aisles on either side of the Chick-Fil-A parcel, a total of 17 spaces will be lost.
However, in order to be sure employees have a place to leave their vehicles, a new 11-space worker’s lot is to be recreated by the nearby hotel parking lot.
According to Ward 5 Alderman Darlene Mercer-Bruen, who originally protested the Chick-Fil-A drive-through when it was first-pitched years ago, she is confident that the latest changes will restore some semblance of order to the property.
Informing her colleagues that she and various other city officials have been working to address the traffic woes since the late spring of 2020, Mercer-Bruen also expressed confidence that Chick-Fil-A would see a resurgence of customers dining inside the business as the COVID-19 outbreak subsides.
“I got my first call back in May of last year about the internal traffic on that site. It quickly began spilling over as COVID-19 became more prevalent and things were closed down,” she explained. “I think this is a good plan. I’m happy with what’s being produced here and I hope we can move it tonight.”
