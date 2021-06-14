WOBURN - A city resident who accidentally shot a friend in the neck on Saturday while showing off a new handgun at a Mount Pleasant Street home now faces a variety of firearms charges after being arrested over the weekend.
According to Woburn Police Chief Robert Rufo and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, a 22-year-old man was taken into custody late Saturday afternoon and is expected to be arraigned in Woburn District Court this morning on the following charges:
• Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon;
• Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building;
• and improper storage of a firearm.
According to authorities, the suspect had just recently received a license to carry a firearm and was showing off a new .40 caliber Smith and Wesson pistol to two acquaintances during a gathering in a Mount Pleasant Street home.
At some point while handling the weapon, say investigators assigned to the district attorney’s office, the handgun accidentally discharged and the bullet struck the 19-year-old victim in the neck. Police were notified about the incident after an unspecified person dropped off the victim at an area hospital at around 2:45 p.m on Saturday. Hospital officials have since characterized the bullet wound as a non life-threatening injury.
“Preliminary investigation suggests that three males were reportedly gathering in a room when a 22-year-old male allegedly discharged a gun, striking a 19-year-old male who was allegedly in the same room. The victim was transported to the hospital suffering from a single gunshot wound to the neck,” Ryan’s office explained in a prepared statement issued over the weekend.
According to Woburn police, after being advised by hospital staff about the victim’s gunshot injury, detectives interviewed all involved parties and recovered the involved handgun.
Rufo also rescinded the suspect's firearms license.
“A .40 caliber Smith and Wesson pistol was seized by Woburn Police as a result of the incident. Investigators interviewed the involved parties and following their investigation they placed (the suspect) under arrest,” Woburn police officials noted in a press release. “(The suspects) license to carry was immediately suspended by Chief Rufo.”
It’s unclear who resides at the Mount Pleasant Street residence where the accidental shooting took place. Authorities have also not released the identities of the shooting victim or the third friend who was at the gathering on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.