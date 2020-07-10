WOBURN - A $20,000 downtown streetscape improvements program by the Woburn Redevelopment Authority has been delayed until at least to to a time after the summer due to the coronavirus epidemic.
The WRA has been working in conjunction with the Woburn Department of Public Works on the project with $5,000 remaining for further purchases.
Since February, Planning Board/WRA Administrator Tina Cassidy has been working closely with Deputy Department of Public Works Superintendent Lenny Burnham to purchase street furniture from the MassCOR (Dept. of Corrections) through a program that offers the sale of benches or trash receptacles “steeply discounted from standard market rates.”
By May, the DPW had made much progress and had purchased approximately $15,000 worth of benches, receptacles and planters. The remaining $5,000 for potential purchases would be for tables/chairs and bike racks.
Still, the program ran into some problem as the manufacturing of street furniture that has been ordered is now delayed due to the impacts of the current pandemic, noted a May report by Cassidy, “but delivery is anticipated in September.”
“We are in the clear,” felt Cassidy, who reported the WRA efforts would be rewarded with a little patience needed.
Some WRA members like Gary Fuller also questions the “more barrels” approach with others questioning some of the current black-and-orange barrels at several locations.
Cassidy assured the WRA members at their last meeting that classy barrels would be forthcoming.
Still, Cassidy cautioned, it might make sense to hold off until next spring to get the program off on the right foot with a fresh start. “It may make sense to wait for the better ones,” concluded Cassidy.
On another front, City Planner/Grant Writer Dan Orr has reported no progress whatsoever of any business requesting or implementing anything on the Storefront Facade and Sign Program.
Funds are available, he has reported for the first half of the year 2020 but no interest has been shown.
However, Orr did report in May a sign vendor has contacted the WRA office. The vendor, he said, sought sign materials and planned to distribute them “to potentially interested businesses within the new sign program boundaries.”
