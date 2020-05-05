Woburn has a way of coming together during tough times and the past few months have been a perfect example.
Social Capital Inc. and the Woburn Business Association, with the support of Mayor Scott Galvin and the City of Woburn, is working to amplify all of the good that is happening in our community as a way to ensure the people, organizations and small businesses we care about are still with us in the months to come.
We are using #GivingTuesdayNow as an opportunity to launch a new initiative live on Facebook on Tuesday, May 5. Click on the Woburn Strong Giving Campaign Link We ask you to consider a daily goal over the next week to support nonprofit community organizations, support small business and help a neighbor each day.
The first thing you can do to support this #WoburnStrong initiative is to click “going” to the event, invite other people to the event, and share it on your Facebook timeline and with any groups or pages with which you are involved.
Nonprofit giving opportunities:
-give a donation. Every dollar counts!
-volunteer to help your favorite nonprofit
-like, comment and share a local nonprofit’s social media post
Small business giving opportunities:
-buy a gift card
-give a genuine online review
-like, comment and share a post from a local business Facebook page
Neighbor giving opportunities:
-check on a local senior neighbor
-offer to pick up supplies for a quarantined family.
-thank an essential worker you know
Post selfies of yourselves and others helping to keep Woburn strong! Use the hashtag #WoburnStrong to share photos and ideas for this initiative on your favorite social media platform; we will highlight some of your ideas as part of this campaign.
