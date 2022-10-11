WOBURN - Satisfied with recent actions taken by the developer to prevent neighborhood flooding, the Planning Board nonetheless issued a temporary extension for the West Side’s Highview Road subdivision due to schedule concerns.
During a recent meeting in City Hall, the Planning Board voted unanimously to extend the permitting for the 10-lot subdivision until the beginning of next year, when Woburn-based Sanco Builders principal Michael Santullo is expected to have a firmer handle on the construction timeline.
Dating back to 1974, the Highview Estates project, to be constructed into a hilly and wood covered plot of land by Cambridge Road and Lexington Street by the Reeves Elementary School, is likely the oldest outstanding subdivision in the community.
Over the past six years, the project has been repeatedly delayed by a court action initiated by Eversource, which owns a series of high-tension power lines in the West Side neighborhood and is concerned about the impact of proposed blasting activity within an adjacent easement area.
Representing the developer, Boston attorney Roshan Jain told the Planning Board at the latest meeting that his client has negotiated the finer points of a settlement agreement that will end that court action. Per that deal, Santullo will hire a third-party blasting consultant to monitor all blasting activity, and he has also assured the utility company will have unfettered access to its infrastructure via the easement during construction.
Assuming the case is dismissed by Middlesex Superior Court as expected, the local developer intends to initiative a new round of pre-blasting surveys this fall and winter. Blasting activity within the hilly terrain would then officially start in the spring of 2023, while the installation of subdivision utilities would be substantially completed by July of 2024.
“Home construction would be be completed by July of 2025, with the final road work being done by Oct. of 2025,” said the attorney of the revised construction timeline.
Labelling that schedule is too aggressive, Planning Board member James Callahan urged Santullo to consider a more conservative approach to the timetable.
Though the planners generally enact two-year deadlines for most subdivisions, Callahan argued that in light of the amount of blasting work required for the Highview Estates project, a longer construction completion timetable made more sense.
Hoping to offer some assurances to area residents who are concerned about the impacts of the subdivision, the Planning Board member believes its especially important to set an accurate blasting timetable and project completion date.
“My concern is that whatever you put forward here after all this effort, I want it to be accurate. For something like this, with the project’s proximity to high-tension power lines and the concerns of neighbors, we want to be right upfront,” Callahan said. “If it’s longer than two-years, that doesn’t bother me so long as the [completion date] is accurate.”
Santullo later acknowledged Callahan’s concerns and all but guaranteed he would be back before the planners two years from now, should his next subdivision completion deadline be so constrained.
“Everything has to be done over again. That’s why we say that at best, we’re hoping to get the [pre-blasting surveys] done over the fall and winter so we can start blasting in the spring. It’s going to be a whole year of prepping the site for the road and houses,” he explained.
Planning Board Chair Claudia Leis Bolgen later referenced the court system’s entry for the Highview Estates case, which reportedly indicates the petitioner and Eversource are still scheduled to give the presiding judge a status update on the settlement talks in December.
Leis Bolgen, who is a practicing attorney, later argued that status hearing would have likely have been already cancelled, if lawyers on both sides were completely confident with the final terms of the settlement deal.
“The devil is in the details and if everything was resolved, you’d have a firm date for blasting and you’d be telling the court, ‘Hey, we’re all done here,’” the chairwoman suggested.
Though Jan is confident with both sides have reached a final deal, he acknowledged that until the terms of finalized, his client will be unable to get a permit from Eversource to being blasting by the easement area.
To guarantee the city can set concise timelines around the subdivision, the board eventually voted unanimously to temporarily extend the subdivision completion date until Jan. 31, 2023. Hoping the court case is settled before next year, the Planners will revisit the matter at its January 10, 2023 meeting.
Erosion controls
Also during the recent gathering, the Planning Board informally agreed that Santullo can wait until construction commences to reinstall perimeter fencing and perform other soil erosion controls required before the project breaks ground.
According to Cassidy, questions about the developer’s compliance with a preexisting stormwater pollution prevention plan (SWPPP) were recently raised by Ward 7 Councilor Charles Viola, whose district includes the neighborhood around the Reeves School.
Specifically, a number of area residents reportedly observed street flooding around the subdivision site in recent months and alleged the problem could be attributed to the developer’s failure to clean out two nearby culverts.
“There was a build up of salt and sand and leaves and debris by the catch basin. Nobody was going down to remove that stuff from the [culvert] covers. As a result of that lack of maintenance, according to the neighborhood councilor, there was street flooding happening,” said the planning director.
Though skeptical to the claims that his site was solely responsible for the recent flooding events, Santullo conceded he had failed to clean out “silt sacks” that were installed to screen out stormwater debris. He later promised to keep up with that preventative maintenance plan as outlined in the 2015 SWPPP.
However, the local builder questioned whether it is appropriate to re-install perimeter fencing and comply with other portions of the years-old erosion control plan, as in his opinion, doing so will actually create bigger issues on the site.
“Never in a million years did I think I’d be still here in six years. That site has significantly changed, and I’ll do more damage by putting in that silt fencing and new hay bales now,” he predicted. “All that ground cover is back and the site itself is stable. I’ll have to make it unstable to put these erosion controls in now.”
Callahan, though seeing no reason why the catch basins should’t be kept free of debris as promised, did agree with the petitioner’s assessment around complying with the remainder of the SWPPP.
“I couldn’t agree more with the applicant. Erosion controls should go in just prior to the disturbance of vegetated areas. And that vegetation has been fully restored over the past six years.”
