WOBURN - The City Council recently agreed to stabilize the city’s finances by using $2.5 million in federal coronavirus bailout funding to plug recent loses in local receipt revenues.
During a special meeting in City Hall last week, the councilors voted unanimously to support the second installment of Mayor Scott Galvin’s three-year COVID-19 recovery plan, which involves relying on free cash and other one-time revenue sources to temporarily bridge sagging revenue accounts.
“Last year, when I came to you, we talked about using free cash to offset local receipts we lost due to the pandemic,” the mayor explained. [At the time], we thought that lost revenue would come back within a three-year period, and we’re pretty much on track for that to happen.”
“This year, looking at the numbers with the city auditor, treasurer and assessor, we felt we would use [these federal funds]…It will help us bridge the gap until they come back and have the effect of giving our residential and commercial taxpayers a break,” he added.
In July, the council agreed to accept the federal bailout money coming to the City of Woburn through passage of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) signed into law by US President Joseph Biden in the spring of 2021. Presently, Woburn is in possession of about $6 million in ARPA funds.
In total, Woburn officials anticipate the community will receive more than $12 million through ARPA. The second $6 million batch of federal aid will be allocated to the community next year.
When asking the council to approve the receipt of the COVID-19 bailout money earlier this summer, Galvin made clear that he intended to use a portion of the relief package towards replenishing Woburn’s depleted revenue coffers. Other portions of the windfall will also be slated towards special water and drainage system improvement projects.
Last week, the mayor explained the ARPA use plans fit into his larger financial vision for leading the community through the pandemic without major lingering financial repercussions.
Specifically, because of the economic shutdowns imposed at the start of the public health crisis, Woburn and communities across the state watched revenues from hotel and meals taxes, building permit fees, and other sources evaporate.
According to Galvin, though Woburn is indeed seeing a big-time recovery in 2021 as businesses resume operations and builders return to area construction sites, overall local receipts are still down compared to pre-pandemic levels.
As an example, the mayor pointed out that hotel and motel taxes, which generated roughly $3 million before the arrival of COVID-19, brought in around $1 million this year. Meals taxes, which are similarly rebounding as diners have returned to area restaurants, have also not yet fully recovered.
“Sometimes, these revenues have been as high as $18 or $19 million,” said Galvin of annual income received by the city through all forms of local receipts. “On average, before the pandemic, we were receiving around $17 million. This year, they came in at around $14 million.”
Last year, city leaders similarly agreed to use around $3.5 million in free cash to shore-up municipal coffers. Per the mayor’s multi-year recovery plan, Woburn would again rely upon one-time revenue sources next year to bridge potential losses in local receipts.
Normally, Galvin and his predecessors have been dead-set against using one-time funding sources like free cash to plug reoccurring financial needs, as doing so will create a structural deficit in the community’s annual operating budget. However, because the present use of ARPA funding is viewed as temporary, various members of the City Council fully support the mayor’s proposal.
“I think it’s a reasonable and prudent use of these funds. I’s a good decision and you have my support,” Councilor at-large Michael Concannon remarked at the recent meeting in City Hall.
