WOBURN - With the landowner wrapping up a multi-million dollar revitalization project, the City Council recently granted a significant parking exemption for the old Country Club Professional Building near the Winchester line.
During their last meeting in City Hall, the aldermen voted unanimously in favor of extending an approximate 100-space parking waiver to 304 Cambridge LLC, the ownership group that manages the six-story office building overlooking Woburn's Country Club and Horn Pond.
Ward 7 Alderman Lindsay Higgins failed in an attempt to restrict the types of businesses that could occupy the four unleased office spaces in the building. However, the council did attach a condition that requires the landlords to recalculate its parking demand and notify the city of those figures, when a business lease turns over at the property.
According to local businessman John Paul Martignetti, whose family has reportedly invested some $12 million to date on overhauling the West Side property, the parking waiver is being sought as the landlord is trying to identify tenants for the last four renovated office suites within the structure.
During the search process, the petitioners apparently realized that under existing zoning requirements, the property technically lacks sufficient parking.
Assuming that at least one of the remaining tenants is a medical professional like a physician — which carries a higher parking requirement than traditional office uses — city officials have determined that at least 304 spaces should be furnished.
However, the six-story office building, situated right by the Winchester border, only has 202 spaces available.
Last month, after the council voiced skepticism about the waiver's scope, the Martignetti family agreed to commission a building-use study that demonstrated the site's parking inventory is sufficient. The Special Permits Committee later reviewed the analysis, which reportedly proved the existing 202-spot parking lot is appropriately-sized, even if medical professionals leased the vacant spaces.
"I think the study showed that medical offices are not really using the spaces that are required under the zoning ordinance. That's why we asked for this reduction," explained Joseph Tarby, the applicant's attorney.
Based upon the petitioner's figures, the building at 304 Cambridge Rd. contains roughly 58,000 square feet, and all but 6,000 square feet of office space has yet to be leased.
Higgins, whose district includes the six-story office building, told her colleagues she is unconvinced by the petitioner's building-use report. In light of those concerns, she argued the developer should be prohibited from leasing out the last few suites to medical professionals.
According to Higgins, even if the parking area works for the existing mix of office tenants, those circumstances could easily change in the future as office spaces turnover and new leases are signed.
"There could be a problem in the future, and that's what I'm worried about. The medical in the zoning requires more parking than regular offices," said the West Side official.
"We're not interested in waiving our ability to have medical tenants," later responded Martignetti.
"I wasn't asking if you were interested," bluntly answered Higgins, who considered the proposed restriction on just four office spaces a minor concession in light of the size of the parking waiver. "There's nothing on our end that's limiting the [uses of the rest of the units]. That could change in the future and it would change your [parking requirements]."
Lobbying against Higgins' use restriction, Tarby insisted that no responsible business would ever rent space within a building, if they felt the property could not meet parking demands. In his view, if the mix of future tenants created a real-world parking shortage, his client would ultimately suffer by seeing vacancies increase on the site.
"As someone who has leased for close to 30 years in an office park, your tenants will demand X-amount of parking spaces and X-amount of spaces for visitors [as part of their lease]. If a landlord can't deliver and has a parking problem, people won't renew their leases," he said.
Higgins request to restrict the four remaining office uses failed in a tie 4-to-4 vote. However, he subsequent request to make the special permit non-transferable, which would require any new landlord to reappear before the council, passed in a 5-to-3 vote.
The City Council also attached four other conditions to the special permit, including:
• A requirement that a stop sign be erected by the exit onto Country Club Road;
• That the building commissioner be notified any time the parking requirements change as the result of office space turnover;
• That overnight parking is prohibited on the grounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.