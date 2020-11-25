WOBURN - The city’s Woburn Redevelopment Authority realizes it must get more proactive with its programs and city programs in order to uplift small businesses in the downtown area and elsewhere in the city.
Through the pandemic months since last March and through the summer, the WRA has pointed to a complete lack of activity in programs like the Microenterprise Grant (four requests) and their Storefront Facade and Sign Program with inactivity taking place.
The stalemate within the state, region and Woburn business community is much in evidence, they feel, but hopefully, they said at their meeting this week, the drawing of attention through various means should come forth.
Just holding one’s breath through the COVID-19 period is not an answer, they reasoned, so they are going ahead with some promotions.
“What else can we do ?” queried WRA member Gary Fuller. “We’ve got to support our downtown area.” “Let’s do something to help,” he continued. “It just an idea,”
Others on the WRA like Chairman Donald Queenin, a local banker, was also in support of any ideas to assist the small merchants. “Anything would be beneficial,” remarked Queenin noting at several junctures of inquiries to his being on the WRA and being a banker.
The City Planner/Grant Writer Dan Orr was also at the last WRA meeting and gave a report similar to the one for the past six months. On the Storefront Facade and Sign Program, Orr reported no activity through the summer into the fall months. “I haven’t had any inquiries,” he lamented, although inquiries have bee made on 440 Main Street in the hear of Woburn Center.
Orr reported some press releases on the Microenterprise Grant have been issued and published but with inactivity bering the rule. The $320,000 city grant would allow business to ge $10,000 if certain criteria was met.
The Frontage/Sign program had $85,101 and $16,294 in its account at a last report.
The lone report in the fall by Orr was that the Woburn Armory project on the south side of Woburn Center had opened with Careway Medical Supply at 286 Main Street being relocated there from the north side of Woburn Center.
“Let’s get the word out,” advised Ch’m. Queenin, noting the more proactive the WRA could be the better.
Member Garry Fuller, a former downtown merchant, suggested the WRA should lead a program “to hand out flyers.”
Queenin agreed it was a start and called it “a great idea.”
Working through business groups like the Woburn Business Association was also suggested, said Queenin. Mailing flyers was also an option, he felt, as well as getting on the city’s web site, he suggested. .
Fuller concluded by noting, “small businesses are hanging on by a shoestring.”
The issue, felt WRA members, should take a priority position on their December 8th meeting agenda.
