WOBURN - A Boston-based developer wants to finalize a development agreement with city officials that would pave the way for a massive redevelopment of the old Atlantic Gelatin site off of Montvale Avenue.
During their most recent gathering in City Hall, the aldermen unanimously referred the proposed mitigation pact, being submitted by commercial real-estate firm Leggat McCall, to the council's Liaison Committee.
In a letter to the council earlier this month, local attorney Joseph Tarby, representing the old Kraft Foods site owner, explained the development agreement would spell out his client's mitigation commitments to the city in return for permission to break ground on a 1.6 million square foot redevelopment of the old food manufacturing plant.
Legat McCall is now asking the City Council to grant Mayor Scott Galvin permission to execute that deal before the company seeks a special permit for the project, which is being dubbed the Vale.
"The terms of the enclosed development agreement are the result of many meetings and countless hours spent by Mayor [Scott] Galvin, City Solicitor Ellen Callahan Doucette, [and other City Hall officials] in finalizing an agreement with detailed input from City of Woburn department heads," wrote Tarby in a Sept. 12 memo.
Though there was no discussion about the request, aldermen on the committee are virtually certain to dedicate substantial amounts of time over the coming weeks reviewing the proposal, as it involves what is being described as the largest private redevelopment in Woburn's history.
As proposed, the East Woburn project off of Hill Street by I-93, involving roughly 61-acres of land, would include the following components:
• Approximately 880,000 square feet of research-and-development and high-end office space;
• Roughly 83,000 square feet of unspecified retail and restaurant uses;
• A 135-room hotel;
• A 100-unit senior housing project;
• 75 townhomes;
• 125 multi-family residential units;
• A 105-unit assisted living/memory care facility;
• and two structured parking garages containing a total of 2,875 parking spaces.
The recent City Council filing is being submitted as state environmental officials are considering whether to authorize the issuance of state permits for the Vale.
In August, Leggat McCall consultants submitted a 1,166-page package to the state's Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EOEEA) that outlines ways the developer intends to limit the environmental impacts of the proposed Kraft Foods redevelopment.
Specifically, EOEEA officials are being asked to declare the developer's proposal — known as a final environmental impact report (FEIR) — as in compliance with the Mass. Environmental Policy Act (MEPA).
A citizen deadline to offer feedback regarding Leggat McCall's latest MEPA submission just expired last Friday. In previous EOEEA reports, the Boston developer has acknowledged it needs a multitude of state permits in order to break ground on the Kraft Foods plant redevelopment.
Even if EOEEA officials agree the petitioner is complying with state environmental regulations, the City Council still has to issue a special permit for the project. Back in the summer of 2018, the council in a unanimous vote agreed to designate the industrial site as part of Woburn's special Technology and Business Use Overlay District (TBOD).
As part of the TBOD process, Leggat McCall must submit a final master plan outlining the scope of the project, and the private landowner must also ink a development agreement that outlines exactly how traffic, wetlands, drainage, and other potential impacts will be mitigated.
