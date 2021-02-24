WOBURN - Though the petitioner still needs to submit a site drainage plan, the City Council recently extended a conditional approval of a local contractors' proposal to erect a new mixed-use building on the edge of downtown.
During their latest gathering in City Hall, local attorney Mark Salvati, representing Erik Kortz and his business partners at 25 Everett Realty Trust, advised the aldermen that his clients are willing to work directly with DPW Superintendent Jay Duran to finalize a last-minute demand for the unspecified drainage improvements at the proposed three-story building at 0 Walnut Street.
Salvati pointed out that just days prior to the recent council meeting, his clients had also agreed to a number of other requested changes, including the addition of exterior lighting and an extra stairwell from the basement to the ground floor.
"We did have a committee meeting last week and we were asked to add a few things to the plan. We added dumpsters to the ground floor and a staircase," the local lawyer explained. "We also added a bathroom for the commercial space."
Duran's Feb. 8 memo includes no recommendations on how to manage drainage from the mixed-use building, which will include ground floor commercial space topped by residential dwelling units. Instead, the DPW manager matter-of-factly points out that under local and state regulations, the petitioner has an obligation to make sure no additional stormwater sheets off the site.
"Relative to the above referenced project, the applicant has made no provisions to address drainage from the site in accordance with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Handbook. The applicant has a responsibility to mitigate runoff from the development," the memo to the council reads.
The petitioners, all of whom are coworkers at Stella Construction, first appeared before the council in early January to pitch the construction of the new mixed-use building on a vacant and partially wooded lot on the edge of Woburn Center.
Each of the four upper-story apartments would contain roughly 1,800 square feet of space.
Under the plan, the applicants would house all but one required space within the building, where seven spots would be provided for residential tenants. The remaining parking space requirement would be fulfilled by relying on a satellite spot in the Walnut Street municipal lot.
Under the city's zoning regulations, developers can rely upon spaces within the municipal lot so long as their property is situated within a 500-foot radius of the public parking area. Such special permit arrangements require the payment of a one-time $4,500 fee into the city's downtown parking enhancement fund.
According to several council members, in light of the development team's willingness to compromise thus far, they were willing to grant the special permit.
However, in order to ensure the drainage fixes are added, a condition was added to block the issuance of building permits until an agreement is reached between Duran and the applicants.
"It's pretty well wrapped up, all the adjustments that needed to be made. Talking to [the building commissioner and DPW director], I'm satisfied this building will be nice," said Ward 2 Alderman Richard Gately.
"With their handling of the bulk of the parking on site, rather than in the public lot, I'm very pleased with this plan," Ward 3 Alderman Jeffrey Dillon later remarked.
