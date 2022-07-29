WOBURN - With the community averaging around 61.5 new weekly cases since the end of June, the city’s COVID-19 outbreak continues to tread sideways, based on the latest state data.
According to a report released last Thursday by the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH), though several of Woburn’s pandemic indicators have been inching up this summer, the city has most recently been seeing weekly case totals rising and falling by the handfuls.
Per the state report, which covers infections detected within the city between July 3 and July 16, exactly 60 residents tested positive for COVID-19 between July 11 and July 15, whereas a week prior, some 64 new cases were recorded across the city. During the final week of June, DPH was notified about 66 new cases involving Woburn citizens.
In a phenomenon that began earlier this spring, Woburn’s COVID-19 metrics have begun lagging behind those of some smaller neighboring towns. The trend breaks the pattern that existed across the region since the contagion first arrived, when Woburn tended to lead the way as outbreaks either deepened or dissipated across the state.
Likely due to population size and the city’s sizable commercial and industrial profile - which attracts thousands of commuters into the community each day - the city’s COVID-19 measurements have almost always been higher than neighboring towns.
However, as of last Thursday, Woburn’s 14-day average daily incidence rate of 21.3 is identical to that of neighboring Reading’s and sits some 7 points lower than Stoneham’s 28.3 measurement. Burlington’s incidence rate sits at 26, while Winchester most recently recorded a level of 18.
Woburn, with a 8.04 percent COVID-19 positivity rate, also appears to be faring substantially better than Stoneham, which last Thursday logged an 11.36 percent measurement. Reading’s rate comes in at 10.55 percent, while Burlington’s most recent calculation came in at 12.41 percent. Tewksbury and Wilmington also have higher positivity rates than the community, with DPH reporting those levels sitting at 10.62 percent and 9.64 percent, respectively.
In a noteworthy trend, Woburn’s positivity rate has now jumped by more than 3 percent since June 25, when the indicator was pegged at 4.78 percent. That sharp rise is somewhat baffling given that weekly case totals have generally been consistent over that same time period.
DPH’s weekly surveillance reports have tracked that flatlining of cases through the city’s case incidence rate metric, which compares new infections to population size. Over the past three weeks, that level has floated between 20.5 and 22.2, but the city’s positivity rate jumped from 6 to 8.04 percent during that same timeframe.
For the most recent weekly reporting period, the city’s case incidence rate actually dropped from a 22.2 on July 9 to 21.3 as of July 16, but Woburn’s positivity rate nonetheless climbed from 7.06 to just over 8 percent.
One possible explanation for the confusing rise in positivity rates could lie in the reduced demand for diagnostic testing for the virus at local hospitals and state-run clinics. More particularly, as has been reported by various public health officials, fewer residents appear to be showing up at mass testing sites since at-home antigen test kits became more widely available to the general public. However, the results from those antigen tests are not reflected in state reporting.
As such, it is possible that COVID positivity rates are climbing simply because fewer asymptomatic patients - or those most likely to obtain a negative testing result - are turning up at state testing sites. And with more employers and organizations turning to at-home testing for asymptomatic disease “surveillance”, it’s likely that those seeking out PCR tests are either experiencing overt COVID-19 symptoms or are otherwise looking to confirm a positive antigen test result.
During the last week of May, some 3,047 Woburnites sought out PCR testing for COVID-19, but that turnout has declined considerably since then. Based on the latest DPH figures, just over 1,615 residents were tested for the virus via a PCR kit between July 10 and July 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.