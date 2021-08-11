WOBURN - The city will need to effect a handful of temporary and permanent land takings in order to proceed with the long-awaited New Boston Street bridge project, Mayor Scott Galvin recently disclosed.
In a letter sent in Aug. 5 to the City Council, Galvin explained that he has set aside $1.2 million in this year’s capital budget in order to cover the costs associated with acquiring the land access rights.
The City Council is expected to consider the order during its regularly scheduled meeting tonight in City Hall.
“This Order of Taking and the plans which accompany it represent the culmination of work begun more than a decade ago, to design a project which meets the needs of the City, while minimizing to the extent possible, the impact to abutting property owners,” Galvin explained in his memo to the aldermen earlier this month.
“The importance of this Project cannot be understated. Reconstruction of the New Boston Street bridge will reconnect North and East Woburn, provide alternate travel routes, and enable a connection to the Anderson/Woburn RTC enhancing alternative transportation for commuters,” the city’s chief executive furthered. “The Project will also support future commercial and economic growth in the area, and provide much needed access to and from existing commercial and industrial properties.”
Though Galvin refers to the legal agreements as land takings, the city, rather than looking to seize land through a traditional eminent domain process, is looking to acquire easement rights. In most circumstances, temporary rights are being sought, during which the city will utilize the private property for a period of no more than five years in order to construct the bridge and related sidewalk, utility, and other infrastructure.
At least one of the permanent easements will result in the loss of a handful parking spaces for a private landowner at 317 New Boston Street, but as city officials point out, the abutter will also benefit from the bridge construction by obtaining direct access to the new right-of-way. For all of the arrangements, land owners will retain the right to use the easements, so long as that “use does not interfere with or impair the city’s rights in said permanent easements.”
Anticipating the need for the land takings to facilitate the estimated $23.5 million bridge project, city department heads like City Engineer Jay Corey and City Solicitor Ellen Callahan-Doucette have reportedly already approached impacted landowners to negotiate the terms of the agreements.
Earlier this summer, state officials from the Mass. Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announced that a private contractor could break ground on the long-awaited project as soon as this month.
The original New Boston Street Bridge, which connected an industrial area in North Woburn to East Woburn by Commerce Way, was destroyed in a fire nearly a half-century ago.
The new bridge is expected to divert as many as 17,000 vehicles per day away from smaller residential side streets in North Woburn and neighborhoods in nearby Wilmington that lead to the industrial district.
According to final design plans prepared by the Mass. Department of Transportation (MassDOT), the new three-span bridge will include two 11-foot traffic lanes for vehicles heading in either direction. Besides being able to process four total lanes of traffic, the structure will also include a five-foot wide shoulder and a sidewalks separated by guardrails.
The mayor in his recent letter to the council explained that the easement arrangements are the last obstacle standing in the way of the project breaking ground.
With the city facing an approaching Sept. 3 deadline in order to secure the land rights, the mayor intends to call a special meeting of the council at the outset of next month in order to finalize the order.
“As you know, this project is funded by the Federal Highway Administration (FHA) through the Metropolitan Planning Organization’s (MPO) Transportation Improvement Program (TIP), which will cost approximately $25 million when completed. For the City to obtain the funding appropriated for this Project, and for the Project to be advertised for bid prior to the end of the Federal fiscal year, which is September 30, the Order must be recorded no later than September 3, 2021,” he informed the council in his Aug. 5 memo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.