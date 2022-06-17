WOBURN - The state’s newest pandemic reports suggests that Woburn will survive an unforeseen late spring rebound in COVID-19 cases.
With 108 Woburnites testing positive for the viral infection during the first week of June, data released late last week by the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH) indicates Woburn’s case positivity rate improved for the first time since April 2.
Specifically, the current rate dipped to 8.77 percent from the late spring high of 9.35 reached just a week earlier, according to a comparison of DPH’s June 2 and June 9 report’s on local pandemic trends.
In other good news, the city’s average 14-day incidence rate, which contrasts new cases to population size, also retreated for the second consecutive week from 44.6 to 36.3.
On Jan. 15, during the height of this winter’s Omicron variant surge, the community’s case incidence rate jumped to a record-high measurement of 354.9. The metric then dwindled all the way down to 4.5 as of March 12, before an unexpected resurgence in infections began being recorded across the region over the past few months.
Following a similar trajectory, the city’s positivity rates, a measurement of the percentage of people who test positive for COVID-19 after reporting to private medical or state-run testing sites, surged to a record-high of 23.69 percent on Jan. 15 before plunging all the way back down to 1.29 percent in early March.
Because many state and local health officials expected pandemic trends to mirror past winter/spring infection cycles, when signs of the virus quickly vanished as warmer weather arrived, the latest burst of COVID-19 activity in recent months did take many by surprise.
The weeks-long decline in community COVID-19 cases is coinciding with a mirroring phenomenon in local school buildings, according to a separate report recently released by the Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).
As of June 8, say DESE officials, a total of 26 recently confirmed COVID-19 cases were linked back to Woburn’s Public Schools, where at least six adult workers contracted the contagion since May 26.
A week prior, the district had reported 28 new COVID-19 cases, including a half-dozen linked back to the school department’s workforce.
With case counts so low that students and teachers were allowed to return to the classroom without masks after February vacation, this spring’s spike in COVID cases also hit the district pretty hard. During one particularly difficult 7-day period between May 12 and May 18, some 89 students and teachers reported contacting the viral infection.
Presently, according to information compiled by local school officials, the Hurld-Wyman School, with 10 recently confirmed cases, has as of June 15 the largest active cluster of COVID-19 infections. Meanwhile, for the first time in recent memory, five school facilities - WMHS, the Kennedy and Joyce Middle Schools, and the Altavesta and Linscott Elementary Schools - have gotten through most of this week without identifying a single new COVID-19 case.
