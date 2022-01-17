WOBURN - For a group of students who have endured more than most, school officials have agreed it is time to give this year's seniors a chance to have a say in their immediate future.
And they have done so, loudly, asking for and receiving a change in the traditional Sunday Woburn Memorial High School graduation date to what many say is a much more convenient early Friday evening affair.
The change in day is now official after Senior Class President Omar Mohuddin, joined by WMHS Principal Jessica Callanan, requested the change in date and received unanimous support from the seven-member School Committee at a meeting this week.
The date has been set for Friday, June 3 (weather permitting) at a time to be determined.
The time, officials noted, should be late enough for working parents and other guests to get to the ceremony.
But plans are the event should end as the sun sets, putting an end to the highly unconventional 12-year careers of this year's graduating seniors.
"My whole thing is doing things differently," Class President Mohuddin said to the School Committee while presenting the proposal to change of the graduation date from Sunday to Friday.
Mohuddin said the democratic process was followed and a survey was done of the Class of 2022 seniors and some 75 percent of those responding said yes leading to he and Principal Callanan bringing the matter to the School Committee.
It was noted on several occasions the issue of changing the graduation date has long been discussed but never formally approved ... until this week.
"We went forward with it (the change of date). And it is only right to follow it through," Mohuddin said.
"I think it is great," said School Committee member Patricia Chisholm, noting the board is alway seeking feedback from students on ways to improve on the way some things have always been done. "Good for you guys."
Joining the entire school board, member Colleen Cormier noted the weather should be cooler and added that if there is a rain out on Friday, those who flew or drove in for the event, still have Saturday and Sunday if the weather improves.
Plus, she added, the evening will allow temperatures to cool some as many past Sunday graduations have been marked by scorching heat, unrelenting sun, and often some mid-afternoon thundershowers.
Mohuddin noted he had researched the time of the sun set for June 3 and hoped the ending of the ceremonies could be planned around that time making for some great pictures, an idea Cormier and other board members embraced
"This hasn't been a traditional experience," Principal Callanan noted of the Class of 2022. "It is a cool thing for them to have something different."
"They have missed out on a lot," she said. "They did it in a professional and mature way."
"It is something they really want as a majority," Callanan added.
"It is a great idea that has been talked about in the past," School Committee member Chris Kisiel noted.
He asked how long the survey was out and was told students (an estimated 200 students of the 300 in the class responded) had two weeks to respond.
"I want to commend you," School Committee member Andrew Lipsett said. "It is your graduation."
School Committee member Michael Mulrenan said he was not surprised this group of seniors could pull off something that has only been talked about in the past.
"I firmly believe this is going to work out," he said.
Chisholm then noted word should go out as soon as possible to people so they can began preparing for the new Friday night ceremony, especially if people are coming in from out of town.
