Woburn ranks #7 in responses to 2020 Census

WOBURN - As of earlier this week, Woburn is number 7 out of Massachusetts cities in the 2020 U.S. response rate (see the attached chart above).
If anyone has an email list or social media account of family, friends, neighbors or organizations they belong to it would be helpful if you could encourage responses to the census.
The Census Bureau is now canvassing door-to-door and will do so the next couple of months.
Anything those in this city can do to get their family, friends and neighbors to respond will speed up that process, lead to a more accurate count and reduce interactions at people’s front doors.
“U.S. Census 2020: You can still respond online at www.2020census.gov or by telephone at (844) 330-2020. An accurate count is important and is used for determining representation in Washington, DC, on Beacon Hill and in City Hall as well as used for grant funds the city receives.
Responses will lead to an accurate count.
