WOBURN - Alexandria Real Estate Equities has recently announced the purchase of a significant parcel of land off of Presidential Way in Woburn at the Reading and Wilmington line, largely known as the Raytheon campus.
According to disclosures, Alexandria paid $124.7 million for the parcel, which includes the two Raytheon buildings.
Raytheon, officials noted, it is not going anywhere any time soon as they reportedly have agreed to a lease on the property through 2031.
The Raytheon property sits off Presidential Way overlooking the Anderson Regional Transportation Center off Route I-93 at the interchange at the Target Department Store.
The entire area is undergoing a significant face lift as there are several projects planned for the area including the reconstruction of the New Boston Street Bridge which will reconnect New Boston Street and Presidential Way through the Commerce Way area of Woburn.
The effort to restore the bridge has been termed critical to refueling the region’s already-humming economic engine between New Boston Street and Presidential Way.
The new bridge is expected to cost an estimated $23.5 million.
While based in Cambridge Alexandria has extended its reach into Woburn and already reportedly owns other properties along Presidential Way.
The purchase of the property was from Piedmont Realty Trust.
The Woburn site housed Raytheon's Missile Defense Center.
Based in Waltham, the Raytheon Company is known as a major U.S. defense contractor and industrial corporation with core manufacturing concentrations in weapons and military and commercial electronics.
Along with the proposal for the new bridge on New Boston Street in the Presidential Way area, a major development is also planned off of New Boston Street as last year, representatives from Fairfield Residential presented to Woburn's City Council a proposal to construct a 445-unit housing complex on an approximate 20-acre industrial site off of New Boston Street in the same area.
History of site…
Formerly the site of New England Resins, a chemicals, paints, and epoxy manufacturer and distributor, the 316 New Boston St. property sits at the end of a landlocked industrial district that can only be accessed through secondary residential side streets in North Woburn and Wilmington until the bridge is constructed.
The New Boston Street Bridge, when constructed, will reestablish a key traffic connection between East and North Woburn that was lost in the early 1970s.
This proposed development will sit at the very gateway of a new four-lane traffic corridor leading to the Anderson Regional Transportation Center, Woburn's Commerce Way corridor, and a quick and easy highway connection onto I-93 by the I-95 interchange.
According to reports, the deal with Alexandria includes the extended lease with Raytheon but may include further development along Presidential Way.
The property, as well as the abutting regional transportation center, sits on what was once known as the EPA's Industri-Plex Superfund site.
On October 5, 2020, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 1 announced deletion of the 10.7-acre parcel at 200 Presidential Way, Woburn from the ongoing cleanup of the Industri-Plex Superfund Site list.
The Industri-Plex Superfund Site was once a former chemical and glue manufacturing facility.
EPA and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts have performed numerous actions since the 1980s to remove contamination at the site and to reduce risks to human health and the environment.
The site was added to the national priorities list in 1983.
On most of the site, EPA determined that residual contamination meant that future uses could include commercial but not residential uses.
However, on the parcel now known as 200 Presidential Way, no use restrictions are necessary.
As to the Fairfield Residential development, city officials were told during a meeting last year that it is almost certain that millions of private investment dollars will be poured into revitalizing the New Boston Street/Presidential Way corridor.
Other plans, including residential units, are also underway for the New Boston Street/Presidential Way/Commerce Way, area of the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.