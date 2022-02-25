WOBURN - The Woburn Redevelopment Authority is going full speed ahead to revitalize the downtown Woburn Center commercial area.
In a meeting in recent days, the WRA has focused on getting a full-time administrator to address the vitality of the Woburn Center area with a goal to bring to the city some vital, popular programs and upgrading to the commercial buildings.
The five-member WRA wants a vibrant Woburn Center area with programs to attract local and regional people in the post-pandemic era. The WRA, like the general public, is now focusing on the post-pandemic after a two-year stall in addressing vital problems.
The effort would be part of the city’s RRP (Rapid Recovery Plan) to help every community in Mass. with “unique economic challenges.”
WRA chairman Donald Queenin called it “a great way” to get the economic vitality of the downtown moving and strong support came from the WRA Planning Director Tina Cassidy, as well as the WRA board members.
All agreed, including attending City Councillor Jeff Dillon, to utilize all federal/state funds for the project.
The WRA members after several meetings and an 81-page report agreed the #1 priority is to hire a consultant and then to make pocket park improvements.
At the recent meeting at the end of February, the WRA could visualize activity at the pocket parks and entertainment programs as vital to uplifting the entire area.
However, concerns of parking also came about at several points in the overall discussion.
“We want to be sure for the city’s sake that we take every step to use those funds,” remarked Queenin.
Councillor Dillon also injected, “I think it’s a great idea” but also that Friday and Saturday nights can also be “tough parking” as well as Friday and Saturday afternoon.
In addition to programs at the pocket parks, the thoughts of a Farmer’s Market were also brought forth.
The success of Farmer’s Markets in the area was also praised but just any interesting promotions would be welcomed, the WRA members said.
Cassidy felt it was also necessary “to get the conversation going” with as many ideas as possible with a focus being on the March 22 meeting.
Also, Cassidy wanted “an estimated budget” to allow for proper thinking of programs. Keeping restaurants open, she also said, should be addressed.
The effort would also be to get the attention of the downtown restaurants and get some ideas from them and other merchants.
The WRA got fortunate when a $335,000 federal-state funding plan came through to finance a Rapid Recovery Plan, including input and support of Governor Charlie Baker and Karyn Polito, along with the direction from the Mass. Department of Housing and Economic Development agency.
In turn, nearly a year later, an 81-page Rapid Recovery Plan came forward to the WRA with the next step asked in 2022 for suggestions on a priority list from the five-member WRA board.
Also, at the first February meeting of the WRA, the five priority “tasks” came forward from the WRA members to be addressed in 2022-2023 and were discussed as follows.:
1, Hire staff a consultant dedicated to management of Woburn Center;
2. Make pocket park improvements;
3. Implement a safe/shared streets and sidewalks initiative
4 Develop and implement a public art/mural program;
5. Develop a parking management plan
Also at the first February meeting, Cynthia E. Stewart from Gorman + York, a Senior Vice President was the expert hired to provide some guidance on the downtown.
