WOBURN - Schools Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley recently advised the School Committee to plan for an extended budget season, as district officials will miss the traditional April 30 deadline for submitting a FY'21 spending plan to City Hall.
During their latest virtual gathering via a video-conferencing service, Crowley and Assistant Superintendent for Finance Joseph Elia told the School Committee they are preparing draft FY'21 budget documents, but are still a long way from being ready to launch more formal deliberations.
According to the superintendent, though he has discussions daily with Mayor Scott Galvin due to the COVID-19 crisis, he had not yet broached the topic of the delayed budget process. Likewise, the mayor's office, which under normal circumstances proposes a bottom-line spending ceiling for the district each year, has not yet indicated how much of a budget increase will be sanctioned next year.
However, the superintendent, insisting city leaders had much more urgent public health emergency to attend to first, expressed unwavering confidence that the city's CEO would agree a time extension is both warranted and necessary.
"Our timeline has been blown out of the water, so we'll have to revisit that," Elia said matter-of-factly about the FY'21 budget season thus far.
"I talk with Mayor Galvin every day, but I don't have a working number from him to share with you right now [as to his education spending mandate for next year]" later added Crowley. "We're trying to prioritize public health. I do know he's willing to shift the timeline."
Historically, the superintendent in March unveils a draft spending plan to the School Committee that includes a handful of new central-office-vetted initiatives being proposed by administrators and building principals.
The education board then begins its own review of that spending plan for the following year, while the superintendent reaches out to the mayor for a bottom-line spending directive. The School Committee then tries to adjust the superintendent's budget to meet that spending mandate — though there's frequently negotiations with Galvin's office regarding extra funding.
By city ordinance, the School Committee is supposed to hold a public hearing before the end of April regarding its final budget, which must be posted publicly at least 48 hours in advance so citizens can review it. The final spending proposal is due on the mayor's desk by no later than May 1.
Given the life-or-death consequences of the city's public health response to COVID-19, scant attention has thus far been put on the pandemic's impact upon the municipal budgeting process. Woburn is hardly alone, as across the state, cities and towns have for weeks now been diverting all their manpower and resources towards the outbreak response, the extension financial relief to struggling citizens who are now out-of-work due to layoffs or school closures, and overhauling government offices so they can operate when possible in a remote telework setting.
According to Elia, who in recent weeks oversaw arrangements to provide free school breakfast and lunch to any Woburnite in need, he is only now starting to figure out how to deal with other vendors — such as the district's transportation carrier — who are under contract to provide services and materials that are unnecessary.
Guidelines
School officials, waiting for guidance on how to handle situations with those vendors, are also asking whether communities will be able to carry-over left over funding from the current fiscal year into the next.
"We're waiting for guidelines from the state, because all that would obviously have an impact," said Crowley.
With the state economy in a stranglehold due to the shuttering of "non-essential" businesses and tens of thousands of people out of work, it might take a while yet before Woburn gets that state response.
Specifically, there are growing concerns amongst municipal officials that state leaders will ultimately slash key local aid and education funding for cities and towns in light of drastic changes to revenue forecasts that were dependent upon pre-COVID-19 sales, gasoline, and meals taxes.
Other forms of income, such as pre-brokered payments to the state from casino and marijuana shop operators, lottery ticket sales proceeds, and fees for licensing and permits, are also expected to the substantially lower than initially forecast.
Likewise, the city's own revenue streams from taxation and fees — especially from permit charges and new growth numbers associated with construction and development — will also need to be revisited.
"There is a bill by [Governor Charles Baker] to extend all municipal deadlines. So that is probably going to pass," pointed out School Committee Chair Ellen Crowley.
Since being elected, Galvin has traditionally sanctioned a year-to-year school budget increase of 3 to 4 percent.
However, in recent years, the mayor has okayed much higher levels of new spending.
For example, last year, the mayor initially called for education spending to increase by no more than 3.5 percent or $2.2 million. However, after school officials identified a last-minute SPED deficit of nearly $3 million, the City Hall CEO agreed to increase the school budget by another $1.2 million.
