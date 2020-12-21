WOBURN - In a recent setback to the crusade of fellow member Andrew Lipsett, the School Committee firmly refused to sanction a proposed MCAS resolution that calls upon state officials to suspend the use of the exam for three years.
During their latest remote gathering, the School Commitee in a 6-to-1 vote opposed adoption of a declaration that would urge the Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) to institute the following MCAS regulation changes:
• Eliminate the planned administration of the testing for the current year in light of the extreme challenges posed by COVID-19;
• Hold all high school upperclassmen harmless from the state's MCAS graduation competency mandate, which requires high schoolers to pass three 10th grade exams to obtain a diploma;
• and suspend MCAS for all other students for at least three-years, during which time an alternative assessment can be crafted to replace the newer MCAS 2.0 tests given to pupils in grades 3 through 8.
Though the resolution came to local officials by way of the Mass. Association of School Committees (MASC), a political advocacy group to which Woburn belongs, the resolution itself was largely crafted by Lipsett.
Lipsett, who developed the proposal as Woburn's delegate to a summer MASC conference, tried to convince his colleagues that the proposal was warranted given the state's insistence that MCAS examinations continue despite substantial obstacles faced by communities that have adopted entirely new learning models in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Lipsett, with students learning in school part-time under the district's hybrid model, the MCAS requirement is a logistical nightmare for building principals and central office administrators who will have to find a way to administer the computer-based exam to all students during a limited testing window next spring.
Lipsett also challenged whether the data obtained from the MCAS results will be of any use to educators and building level administrators, other than pointing out the already blatantly obvious conclusion that students learn better in a full-time, in-person educational setting.
"The data we'll be receiving will not allow us to look at student data in a way that I think is useful," he said. "I'm also calling for an end of the use of MCAS testing as a graduation requirement."
"Massachusetts is one of only 10 states that includes high-stakes testing as a graduation requirement. It's preventing some of most vulnerable students from graduating," he added, pointing out that in 2018 — the last time MCAS counted towards graduation — three of Woburns' pupils were denied a diploma because of the mandate.
In a gentle but still public rebuke of Lipsett, School Committee Chairwoman Ellen Crowley argued he should have consulted with the full board before introducing such a controversial measure at the MASC conference.
"To write a resolution for the entire School Committee, it has to come from the entire [board] and reflect a diversity of thought," said the School Committee chair.
School Committee member Dr. John Wells later suggested that had that consultation happened, the entire board likely could have come to a compromise they all agreed upon.
For example, though Wells supports the use of MCAS data — and defends its use for measuring the district's success in meeting state and federal accountability standards — he would support the creation of a new instrument to replace the MCAS 2.0 test without the attached three-year moratorium.
According to School Committee members Patricia Chisholm and Colleen Cormier, they also see merit in parts of the resolution, but disavow the immediate abandonment of the testing instrument for three years.
Though scoffing at the idea that building principals will have to administer high-stakes testing under strict state-controlled conditions next spring, Chisholm believes the data from the exams could nonetheless prove extremely valuable to Woburn.
For that reason, while she agrees the graduation requirement should be temporarily suspended and district held harmless from accountability requirements, she wants the city to use the data to tweak the district's hybrid and full-remote learning models.
"DESE must understand that with kids not even in school, it's going to be difficult to give this test," said Chisholm. "But I agree we need some type of tool to show kids are getting [the education] we say they should be getting."
"How will we know how much these kids have regressed? We need something to be able to judge [how these kids are doing with our hybrid and remote learning]," she added. "I'll support a one-year [moratorium on MCAS], but no three years. To do away with it would be a mistake."
MCAS background
The MASC resolution, backed by the Mass. Teachers Association, has so far been endorsed by at least 18 communities, including School Committees in Medford, Somerville, and Winchester.
The measure is being circulated as the state, after suspending MCAS administrations altogether last year due to the pandemic, began pushing this fall for the exams to be given next spring.
School officials across the state have since rebelled against that directive, insisting that it is too difficult to simultaneously administer an in-school, computer-based exam and meet social distancing and other public health requirements.
Critics have also pointed out that thousands of students across the state are engaged in a full-remote learning program, which poses a series of other logistical concerns.
However, as Schools' Superintendent Dr. Crowley pointed out at the recent meeting, the state does appear to be responding favorably to those local protests.
Already, the state has postponed a round of MCAS retesting that was supposed to begin next month, and that action appears to increase the likelihood the graduation requirement will be suspended again for the 2020-2021 year.
Specifically, under that original DESE schedule, this January students in grades 11 and 12 would have been eligible to take the so-called legacy MCAS exams for English language arts (ELA) and mathematics.
The so-called legacy examinations, sometimes referred to as MCAS 1.0, were replaced in 2017 by a next-generation MCAS exam.
All pupils in grades 3 through 8 adopted the MCAS 2.0 version as the state's assessment-of-choice beginning in 2019. However, teens who began their high school careers during the transition are exempt from having to pass the MCAS 2.0 to meet their graduation requirement.
Because pupils in grades 11 and 12 are eligible to take the old exam — and missed the chance to take the exam last spring due to COVID-19 closures — they will now miss their second chance to take the retest with the January postponement.
Other dates
With that round of winter testing postponed, the next dates of importance for high school upperclassmen fall in May, when yet another round of MCAS legacy retests are scheduled.
Sophomores will also be required to take the next-generation MCAS 2.0 tests beginning in early May.
Juniors and seniors may opt to take the either the next generation or legacy test during the same May 18 to May 27 timeframe. Per a vote of DESE officials last spring, high schoolers will no longer be required to pass the MCAS science exam to graduate.
However, the freshmen class — or the Class of 2024 — will not be subject to that waiver and will be required to meet the new graduation requirement of passing the 10th grade science, math, and ELA exams starting in 2022.
The testing schedule for pupils in grades 3 through 8 is reportedly still being finalized by DESE managers, but state education officials say students should expect to be administered the exam in April and May.
"More information about spring MCAS testing plans and ACCESS for ELLs testing will be provided under separate cover, but please note that schools should plan for spring 2021 MCAS testing in grades 3–8 to occur as usual in April and May," a late September advisory from DESE reads.
The state, besides linking MCAS performance to its own accountability standards, also uses the annual assessment to measure progress in meeting federal milestones.
