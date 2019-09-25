WOBURN - An independent traffic consultant concurred with Woburn 38 Development's assertion that it can fulfill crushed rock purchase orders without compromising traffic patterns on Main Street by stacking dump trucks within the Ledges at Woburn site.
During a recent meeting in City Hall, Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) reviewed a four-page report issued on Sept. 18 by Watertown-based Vanasse Hangen Brustlin (VHB), which was asked to review a truck stacking plan that shows aggregate material customers parking just inside the gated entrance to the active construction zone at 1042 Main St.
Most significantly, the outside analysis describes Woburn 38 Development's proposed queuing plan as generally sound and likely to forestall third-party truckers from lining-up along Main Street while waiting to pick up crushed stone and other materials.
However, as ZBA chairman Margaret Pinkham noted, VHB principal Robert Nagi stopped short of offering his full endorsement of the schematic design, as the petitioner has yet to offer an operations plan that shows how those trucks will be managed.
"The application should provide a written narrative of how they intend on controlling the arrival timelines of the various trucks over the course of the day," Nagi advised in the report. "For trucks that are not owned or under the control of the operator, efforts should be made to avoid a situation where they all arrive at the same time and need to be turned away."
"VHB is satisfied that the operations on the site will not impact the local roady system negatively from an operations perspective and [should] provide for a reasonable amount of queuing area from within the site," Nagi concluded in the report.
Ultimately, the ZBA last week took no action on the appeal, besides continuing the Ledges at Woburn discussions until next month. Before taking that unanimous vote, the city officials informally instructed the petitioner to furnish the truck management plan recommended by VHB, as well as a revised blasting and rock removal schedule.
Presently, Woburn 38 Development is supervising substantial earthworks activity at the nine-acre Ledges at Woburn site, where some 357,000 cubic yards of ledge must be blasted away from the elevated terrain by the Wilmington line in order to make room for a 168-unit apartment building.
The current appeal before the ZBA is the result of a cease-and-desist order, issued in May by Building Commissioner Thomas Quinn, which forbids Woburn 38 and its excavation contractor from selling the aggregate materials directly to third-party buyers.
The first aspect of that appeal, brought before the ZBA during a meeting in June, is a direct challenge to Quinn's ruling. Specifically, Concord attorney Paul Haverty, representing the developer, contends a 2015 ruling by the Mass. Housing Appeals Committee (HAC) grants his client the right to sell crushed stone and supersedes Woburn's zoning regulations.
Because the ZBA largely scoffed at that suggestion earlier this summer, Haverty agreed to temporarily shelve that direct appeal — though Woburn 38 has not yielded its rights to purse the claims. Instead, the Concord attorney has asked the city officials to focus on a second part of the petition, which asks the ZBA to modify his client's comprehensive permit to sanction the proposed rock sales.
Under the request, excavation contractor Onyx Construction, after completing all sales transactions from its Acton offices, would be allowed to make arrangements for customers to pickup the materials directly from the construction site.
In July, Woburn 38 officials first unveiled the truck queuing plan, which calls for lining up third-party dump trucks by a newly installed industrial scale by the construction site's Main street entrance. Once there, customers' trucks would be weighed, allowed to travel to the uphill gravel and crushed rock piles, and then weighed a second time before departing the site with their purchases.
After catching their first glimpse of the proposal earlier this summer, the ZBA called for an independent analysis from an outside traffic consultant. Woburn 38 officials reportedly sanctioned the parameters of that review and agreed to reimburse the city for the VHB analysis.
According to Pinkham, though VHB agreed schematic design worked from an engineering standpoint, Woburn 38 officials still have to demonstrate the third-party rock pickups will work when implemented in a real-world setting.
"I don't at all feel comfortable that there's a plan. You might have thought of all of this, and Onyx might have a 20-page binder with operating procedures on how this will work, but we don't know about it," said Pinkham last week.
ZBA members also insisted the developer must be able to prove that the local zoning waiver will actually speed-up the blasting and earthworks activity. Based upon current calculations, those operations are considerably behind schedule, as only 30,000 cubic yards of materials have been carted away from the construction site over the past 50 "working days".
Should that pace not improve, it would presumably take as many as 496 days to finish the initial site preparations. In its 2015 decision, the HAC had estimated the blasting and ledge removal would be complete within 233 working days — or just under two years.
"The numbers we have in front of us now suggest it's going to almost [twice-as-much-time] as what we first anticipated," said ZBA member John Ray, referencing VHB's findings about the current pace of the earthworks activity.
