WOBURN - The School Committee yesterday morning sanctioned a proposal by Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley to formally name SPED Director Dr. Maureen Ryan as interim assistant superintendent for student services.
During a meeting dedicated solely to the assistant superintendent’s vacancy on Thursday morning in the Joyce Middle School, the elected officials voted 7-to-2 in favor of Crowley’s proposed stop-gap measure.
School Committee members Colleen Cormier and Michael Mulrenan both opposed the personnel switch on the grounds that it technically left the SPED director’s position vacant.
Rather than objecting to the selection of Ryan for the assistant superintendent’s job, both board members disagreed with Crowley’s associated plan to reshuffle the central office’s organizational chart to include a new assistant director of student services - a position that will absorb many of the SPED director’s responsibilities.
Per comments made by the superintendent on Thursday, that job will be left unfilled at least until next fall, when a search for a permanent assistant superintendent for student services will be launched.
“I’m trying to figure out where the family dynamic fits in within this new organizational chart. It looks like we’re losing out on some of services and overlapping [other duties],” said Mulrenan. “After COVID, our families have a lot to deal with. [I think you should] devote some attention to that and dole out some duties [to other administrators] over the summer months.”
“There’s been a lot of disruption in the department and overall in the district. I don’t think this is a good move,” Cormier later remarked. “I don’t want to see any sudden movements [or reorganizations] at this point.”
The special summer School Committee session on Thursday was called after former Assistant Superintendent Dr. Michael Baldassarre earlier this month accepted a job offer to head up Uxbridge’s Public Schools. The central office administrator, who made no secret of his superintendency ambitions, had been granted permission to take a leave of absence from his Woburn position a few months ago.
Crowley acknowledged the arrangement, which continues to leave Ryan handling both pivotal central office roles, is less than ideal. However, since the SPED director has already been filling in for Baldassarre during his recent absence, the superintendent argued she is the best person for the job.
“We’re not going to lose anything,” said Crowley of the menu of SPED and student services offered to local children. “We just need to rethink where things land. We have a commitment to the families in the City of Woburn and we will fulfill all of those commitments.”
The superintendent also argued that the assistant superintendent is responsible for a host of essential district services that cannot be ignored for any length of time.
“In the student services realm, a lot of things that happen are really at the building level. We have a lot of issues with civil rights and Title IX,” he explained. “In my experience with Ms. Ryan over the past three years, I’ve found her level of commitment to detail and student services as exemplary.”
“COVID has done us no favors in terms of student achievement. A lot of students in general are in great need and for that reason, I think it’s important to [fill this position] now rather than later…There’s no hidden agenda here. We need to have people in these positions over the summer in order to get ready for September and opening successfully,” Crowley later assured the School Committee.
The superintendent’s sense of urgency around filling the central office vacancy was enough to convince most School Committee members to back the change.
However, like Cormier and Mulrenan, School Committee member Andrew Lipsett and Chris Kisiel sought clarifications around the timeline for identifying a permanent assistant superintendent and determining the future of the special education director’s job.
According to the superintendent, a full search for Baldassarre’s successor will take place next fall and will include requests for both internal and external candidates to apply for the opening. The process will also include the creation of a search committee, and the general public will be given opportunities to be involved and follow the process.
“It will be incredibly public and will be done in the same way as if it was done during the spring,” said Crowley in response to a plea by Lipsett for transparency around the job hunt.
Under current plans, once a full-time assistant superintendent is identified, district officials will consider broader organizational changes that will make a deputy director of student services the SPED department point person. Per that proposal, a series of building level SPED coordinators will report to the new deputy director, who will in turn be supervised by the new assistant superintendent.
According to Crowley, those reorganizational plans are not set in stone and he is willing to have further discussions with the School Committee in the fall about his vision.
