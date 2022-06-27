WOBURN - Greeted students for the final time, Linscott-Rumford Elementary School Principal is looking to follow his own expression and “finish strong” as he wraps up a distinguished career as a local educator.
Aware Linscott-Rumford Elementary School Principal Ernie Wells was just days away from retirement, the School Committee last week thanked the veteran building administrator for his dedication during a meeting in the Joyce Middle School.
Starting off the discussion, Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley noted that the principal is leaving behind an institution that is now one of the top ranked elementary schools in the state.
“The principal of the Linscott-Rumford is going to retire this year and the LInscot is [ranked] number 32 in the Commonwealth this year,” boasted the superintendent.
Others, including relative and School Committee Chair Dr. John Wells and education board member Michael Mulrenan, took the opportunity to playfully remind the building administrator about the various ways he motivated the student population put his body on the line.
Specifically, during his tenure, the principal, after challenging the students to achieve some type of academic or achievement milestone, was known to dangle tantalizing rewards such as promises to let pupils dump him in a dunk tank, spray silly string all over him, and pour ice cream on his head.
“One time I got taped to a wall…I passed out and promised my wife that I’d never do it again,” recalled the principal with a laugh.
Originally hired as a classroom teacher back in 1979 and then laid off due to budget cuts a year later, the lifelong Woburnite spent half of his early career in the private sector. But eventually, he could no longer ignore the growing urge to return to the classroom.
“I was in the business world until I was 40 and then I decided I wanted to come back. It was the best decision I ever made,” he recalled at the recent meeting.
“I am lucky to have had the camaraderie that I had during the time I got to work with the children of Woburn. The administration has been very understanding of me over the years and the group of principals you have working for you are amazing…They cooperatively work with each other all the time and it makes us all better,” he added.
During his life as an educator, Wells spent nine years as a Joyce Middle School teacher and two years as a classroom level instructor at the Hurld Elementary School. He was then selected to lead the Linscott more than 14 years ago.
According the principal, who himself attended the Linscott as a young boy, he could have never succeeded in the leadership role without the help of the building’s dedicated staff.
“It was the greatest job I ever landed. And just as a side note, I went there when I was a kid, so whenever people would say to me, this is not your school, I would say, ‘Yes it it!’” he said.
In early May, Crowley announced that Judy Merra, an assistant principal at Hudson’s Forest Avenue Elementary School, will take over for the veteran administrator starting on July 1.
A mother-of-four, Merra began her career as an educator in 1996 at the Wellesley Public School System, where she spent six years as a classroom teacher and literacy specialist. She then accepted a role for three years in Waltham as a K-5 literacy coach.
Her transition towards an administrative role began in 2008, when she became a curriculum specialist in Lincoln Public Schools. She ultimately stayed in that position for eight years.
Merra obtained her master’s degree in language and literacy from Framingham State College in 2001, and she is about to obtain her doctorate in education from Northeastern University.
