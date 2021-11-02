WOBURN - Though in a constant state of decline for the prior five weeks, the city’s COVID-19 indicators suddenly swung to the upside, based upon a state report released last Thursday.
According to the latest community-level pandemic metrics from the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH), Woburn’s daily case incidence and positivity rates have both see-sawed upwards after showing a steady decline between early September and Oct. 14.
City officials have been closely watching local COVID-19 transmissions ever since the region experienced a sudden uptick in infections in mid-August, when the so-called “Delta” strain of the virus is believed to have become the dominant variant in Massachusetts.
The latest data, released late last week, concerns pandemic testing results and case counts recorded between Oct. 10 and Oct. 23. When combined with the metrics detailed in DPH’s Oct. 21 weekly report, which covered pandemic indicators witnessed between Oct. 3 and Oct. 16, it’s difficult to conclude whether the latest weekly upswing in new infections is indicative of a larger trend.
Dropping from 2.11 to 1.92 percent a week prior, Woburn’s case positivity rate per last week’s DPH report now stands at 2.67 percent.
Long deemed as one of the most important outbreak indicators to consider when classifying the severity of COVID-19 outbreaks, the case positivity rates reflect the percentage of people seeking out COVID-19 testing who receive a positive result over a two-week span. Mass. DPH and experts from the Centers from Disease Control (CDC) last year deemed a case positivity rate of 5 percent or higher as the level at which local authorities should worry about losing control of a COVID-19 outbreak.
Over the past two weeks, according to the state, some 113 local residents tested positive for COVID-19, with 69 of those cases recorded during the second seven-day portion of the latest DPH reporting period. Based upon that data, Woburn’s case incidence rate, which contrasts new cases over a two-week period to population size, increased from a 13.2 on Oct. 21 to 19.4 as of Oct. 28.
Per DPH’s Oct. 15 report, the city’s case incidence rate stood at 14.4.
Normally, the Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) releases data on school-related infections at the same time as the weekly DPH reports. However, due to widespread power outages across the state due to a powerful Noreaster last week, state officials are postponing the latest DESE report until Nov. 4.
Based upon DESE’s Oct. 21 report, which covered school-related cases in Woburn tracked between Oct. 14 and Oct. 20, a total of 18 new COVID-19 infections were recorded in local schools.
With 14 of those new cases being attributed to student infections, the report shows that four staff members had also recently tested positive for COVID-19.
DESE, which in mid-September began officially tracking COVID-19 cases involving school district pupils and workers, says that at least 44 students and personnel in Woburn schools have tested positive for the viral infection since classes resumed for the 2021-2022 school year. All but eight of those documented cases have involved students.
While DESE tracks total new staff and student body cases, the data does not include information about where those transmissions are occurring. However, during a School Committee meeting earlier this month, Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley suggested that not a single district-related COVID-19 case recorded up until that time had been attributed to “in-school” transmissions.
According to DPH, since Woburn recorded its first COVID-19 cases in the spring of 2020, a total of 4,954 residents have tested positive for the SARS-Cov-2 virus.
