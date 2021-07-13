WOBURN - A Wilmington man who allegedly rear-ended a car on I-93 in Woburn late last month and then fled the scene only to cause a second and more serious multi-car crash in Medford now faces a battery of drug and weapons charges.
According to Mass. State Police, who only just recently released details about their June 28 encounter with the suspect, 27-year-old Kelly Carter is expected to be arraigned in court sometime in the coming days after being recently released from Mass. General Hospital.
The 27-year-old Wilmington resident is being charged with more than 19 crimes, including various charges related to a cache of drugs and unlicensed firearms that were purportedly seized from his vehicle. Those charges include:
• Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm;
• Defacing Firearm Serial Number;
• Unlicensed Possession of a Firearm;
• Possession of a Firearm Without FID Card;
• Possession of Ammunition Without FID Card;
• Carrying a Loaded Firearm;
• Operating Under the Influence of Drugs;
• Possession to Distribute Cocaine;
• Trafficking in Marijuana;
• Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony;
• Possession of a firearm with a Defaced Serial Number in the • Commission of a Felony;
• Carry Loaded Rifle on a Public Way;
• Carrying a Firearm While Intoxicated;
• Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device;
• Leaving the Scene of Property Damage;
• Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle;
• Marked Lanes Violation;
• Failure to Signal;
• and speeding.
Authorities allege that at approximately 9:30 p.m. on June 28, State Trooper Gregory Gough was dispatched to the scene of a rear-end collision on I-93 southbound in Woburn.
After being notified by witnesses that the suspect had refused to exchange paperwork with the other involved driver and then fled the scene, Gough reportedly overheard a police broadcast about a second crash in Medford involving an vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s SUV.
As was the case with the first crash in Woburn, witnesses at the second scene in Medford were accusing the person who caused the collision of trying to flee the area.
Gough then traveled to that second accident scene, which involved multiple motorists and injuries and found Woburn paramedics treating Kelly for a leg injury.
“Upon arrival, Trooper Gough spoke with Trooper Matthew McDermott of SP-Medford and was informed that witnesses at the scene of the second crash reported red SUV approaching the slow moving traffic weaving in and out of lanes, until it careened into the rear of a Toyota, causing a chain reaction involving multiple other vehicles and several injuries,” Mass State Police officials allege in a recently released account of the investigation. “The red SUV then attempted to continue on until the damage to the vehicle forced it to come to a stop.”
“Trooper Gough then examined the red SUV and found indications of damage that could only have been caused by the first crash he initially was called to, making it clear that the first crash was caused by Carter, which he then fled,” authorities further alleged in the recent statement.
McDermott, the first trooper at the scene of the second crash in Medford, recalled that while questioning the motorist, it became clear that he was under the influence of narcotics. State police say that while later inspecting the damage to Kelly’s SUV, the trooper spotted a black handgun sitting on the passenger-side floor of the vehicle.
Immediately securing that weapon, which reportedly had a .380 caliber round chambered and ready to fire, investigators say they subsequently determined that the suspect did not have a valid firearms license.
“While EMS was stabilizing Carter, Trooper McDermott saw in plain view a black handgun on the passenger floorboard of Carter’s red SUV. Prior to [the suspect’s] transport to Massachusetts General Hospital, Troopers were able to determine Carter was under the influence of narcotic drugs and did not possess a license to carry firearms,” Mass State Police alleged in yesterday’s prepared statement about the encounter.
Authorities say that during a subsequent search of the SUV, more weapons, a bag of cocaine, and hundreds of bags of marijuana “edibles” were seized.
Some of the evidence reportedly discovered during the vehicle search also included:
• A Ruger “Mini-14” rifle with an obliterated serial number;
• A gun magazine loaded with six rounds of ammunition;
• A large machete that was stashed in the driver’s footwell;
• A plastic bag containing loose ammunition;
• And two digital scales and several jars of THC oil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.