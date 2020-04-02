WOBURN - With the COVID-19 crisis leaving many out-of-work families and residents struggling to get by, Woburn's school department is ready to feed anybody in need of a helping hand.
According to Assistant Superintendent for Finance and Operations Joseph Elia, when he says the city's educational system will in the coming days provide free meals to anyone, he means it. In fact, the district plans to prove its commitment to the cause by loading up ready-to-go breakfast and lunch bags on a pair of school buses and delivering them directly to city neighborhoods.
"We've taken the position that if seniors come to these buses, we're giving them a lunch. We're not turning anybody away," stressed Elia.
Elia and other top school administrators outlined the lunch service expansion plans during a School Committee meeting on Wednesday night that was held virtually using a streaming video-conferencing service.
Ever since Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley first ordered the closure of Woburn's schools back on March 12, the district's cafeteria workers began preparing at least two meals a day for pupils. Initially, families were asked to pick up those bagged lunches at WMHS and at the Altavesta Elementary School.
The expansion of the service comes as Governor Charles Baker earlier this week ordered all public and private schools in the state to remain shuttered until May 4.
According to Elia, under the new arrangements, meals for multiple days will be provided to all takers on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Though residents will still be able to pick up the food at the Altavesta School between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., two buses will now be traveling directly to area neighborhoods between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and noon.
For those taking advantage of the thrice-weekly service, the deliveries will provide two meals a day and include food for the weekends.
"We're doing items that are now pre-cooked, so people just have to heat them," explained Elia, explaining that each bagged lunch will also include breakfast items.
According to a recent notice sent out to families earlier this week, the new emergency food program begins immediately. The bus schedule, which will follow the same routine for all three delivery days, will be as follows:
Bus 1
• 9:50 a.m. arrival at the Inwood Drive/Avalon Bay complex, where the bus will stop at the apartment property's clubhouse building until 10 a.m.;
• 10:20 a.m. stop at the Mill Street apartment property by 60-80 Salem Street and Washington Street, where the bus will remain until 10:30 a.m.;
• 11 a.m. arrival at the Liberty Avenue housing grounds, where the mobile cafeteria service will remain by the middle of the complex until 11:10 a.m.;
• 11:20 a.m. stop sat the Spring Court Extension housing complex by the playground area, where the bus will remain until 11:30 a.m.;
• and an 11:40 a.m. stop at the Walgreen's Pharmacy parking lot in the South End by Main and Fowle Streets.
Bus 2
• A 9:45 a.m. stop at the Webster Avenue housing property, where the bus will remain by the middle of the complex until 9:55 a.m.;
• 10:05 a.m. arrival at the Kimball Court complex by the facility's pool clubhouse, where the bus will stay until 10:15 a.m.;
• 10:20 a.m. arrival at the Westgate Drive housing units by the property's poorhouse area, where the vehicle will until 10:30 a.m.;
• A stop at 10:50 a.m. by the Tudor Glen apartments, where the bus will remain by the mailbox area until 11 a.m.
• A 11:15 a.m. arrival at the Totman Drive apartment facility by the intersection of Lexington Street, where the bus will stay until 11:25 a.m.
• and a 11:30 a.m. stop by the Shaker Glen apartment complex' s parking lot.
Timing
The new delivery option comes as both Mayor Scott Galvin and state leaders like Baker are begging citizens to stay at home to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has now claimed the lives of two Woburn grandmothers and 87 other residents across the state.
Just yesterday, the mayor declared a state of emergency within the city due to the COVID-19 emergency.
As of Tuesday afternoon, according to data provided by the Mass. Department of Public Health, more than 6,600 people in the state had tested positive for COVID-19, including some 1,340 people in Middlesex County.
Woburn's Board of Health has thus far identified 34 local residents who have contracted the virus. As of 4 p.m., 24 of those individuals were still actively being monitored as they recuperate at home from the virus. At least eight city residents have reportedly recovered from COVID-19 infections.
According to Crowley and Assistant Superintendent for Pupil Services Michael Baldassarre, the switch to a delivery format serves two functions by helping feed the community in an unmistakable vehicle and providing better exposure protections to both cafeteria staffers and the general public by limiting person-to-person exposure to contaminated surfaces to one contact point by the rear exit of the bus.
"The idea of using [classic yellow school] buses is to make it clear to families when the food is coming. It's breakfast and lunch together, and it's food the kids would have been getting in school," the superintendent explained.
"Are we making sure groups of people aren't just going to gather together at these locations?" later inquired School Committee member Chris Kisiel.
"We've asked people to keep social distancing and approach the back of the bus one at a time. This also helps to protect our staff," Baldassarre answered.
According to Elia, who praised Woburn's cafeteria staff as some of the loyalist and hardest-working people he's ever met, when the district first learned state education officials were mandating the continuation of meal services, provider Aramark was able to meet the unexpected need within hours.
On the first day of the free bagged lunch service, just nine meals were distributed at the Altavesta and WMHS. However, as the school system switches to a delivery service model, the existing demand for as since climbed to 400 bagged lunches.
"With the busses and all that's taking place tomorrow, we expect to blow that number out of the water," said the superintendent of the service expansion.
"The FDA is providing a reimbursement that's higher than it would be during the school year. So we're making sure we're maximizing our reimbursements," Baldassarre also commented, explaining that city and school officials, confident the district will not overly burdened financially, are determined to make sure everyone in Woburn has access to food during the public health crisis.
