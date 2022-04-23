WOBURN - The James L. McKeown Boys & Girls Club has returned to a traditional open meeting after a pandemic pause with their 58th Annual Meeting and dinner at the Woburn Country Club.
The additional good news for the highly-popular and successful club was that they finished in the black for their Operating Activity FY 2021 fund over the past year.
The year, noted several officials, was like many others as attempts were made in various areas to get back to normal in their main building on Charles Gardner Lane in Central Square, as well as their after school programs at various elementary schools and their many in-house activities from swimming and basketball activities to day-to-day activity in their Games Room, instruction rooms and the like
The club now serves some 1,500 members from Woburn and surrounding areas like Burlington and Winchester in many specialized programs. Membership is $25 per year.
The Nominating Committee nominated Daniel Martel as the new president and offered many accolades to outgoing president William Johnson for his fine efforts over the past, and challenging, two years.
The full slate of officers also include:
Vice President
- Katie Gatcomb
Treasurer
- Marshall White
Secretary
-Sue Ellen Holland.
In all, 27 members were elected to either 1, 2 or 3 year terms on the Board of Directors.
Also, as the tradition that has prevailed, the Welcome and after-dinner remarks from the main podium were hosted by members Caleb Sawicki and Barbie Duran. The 2021 PFC Joseph L. Drew Youth of the Year Lauren Szwed also provided some remarks during the formal program.
Executive Director Julie Gage also noted at the start, “This is the 58th Annual Meeting and year of operation and shows what we can do working together.” “It represents a lot of hard work and is a fine place for kids to go…no matter the reason. I’m very, very grateful for the efforts: thank you.”
In turn, Gage was given a roaring cheer, clapping of hands and a standing ovation by the nearly 100 in attendance for her efforts. But, she cautioned, “We still need to raise funds to keep it going; it’s very important.”
Outgoing President William Johnson said he would like to speak for “a club that has done a lot.” Also, he had the highest of praise for Executive Director Julie Gage “who does a great job.” “Here, we, all of us, had a real pleasure to serve with all of you.” “Julie and the staff are very dedicated and we should all be proud of their efforts.”
State Representative Richard Haggerty was also on hand to greet all of those who provided a fine effort in making a difficult year enjoyable for directors, members and others, including some state programs to help non-profits.
At several points, it was pointed out a new $9 1/2 million building was constructed at the start in 2016 and finishing without a mortgage a year ago: a true blessing for the daily operation of the highly modern club facility.
Treasurer Katie Gatcomb presented the Operating Activity FY 2021 report that show Total Operating Revenue of $1,580,295 and a Total Operating Expense for FY 2021 at $1,483,255. The club also ended with $97,040 in the black for the year as some state and federal programs helped the cause.
The officers and club directors all had strong appreciation for everyone’s efforts in some troubled times but noted the very best came from their efforts.
“Again, much praise for two-year president Bill Johnson,” concluded incoming president Dan Martel. “Thank you to Rep. Haggerty, the board of directors, staff and all those with responsibilities,” concluded Martel.
