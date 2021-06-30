WOBURN - It’s a curriculum adjustment that may very well save a life one day.
Reacting to an apparent spike in the number of drownings across the state this year, School Committee member Dr. John Wells at a recent gathering urged central office administrators to consider folding some type of swimming safety course into Woburn’s health and wellness curriculum.
Wells made the suggestion during the “future agenda items” section of the latest School Committee meeting in the Joyce Middle School. With classes now ended for the 2020-2021 academic year and the education board itself taking its traditional summer break until classes resume next September, the proposal likely won’t be taken up until midway through the next school year.
“I’d like the administration to look at some type of water safety curriculum for our students - even if it’s a brief presentation during [a physical education class]. Hopefully it can prevent [a tragedy] from happening [in Woburn].”
The recent calls for adding a water safety course comes as there have been dozens of drownings across Massachusetts during the past two months.
According to state authorities, nearly 50 people have drowned on beaches, in backyard pools, and within other ponds, lakes, and watering holes across the state in 2021. During one particularly troubling weekend in early June, five people, including three teenagers and a Worcester officer trying to save a 14-year-old drowning victim, all died while swimming.
The Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH), which tracks death statistics in the Commonwealth, claims that drowning is the leading cause of death of children in the state. Home swimming pools are commonly the site of such drownings.
“Most child drownings involve a brief lapse in supervision — for example, taking one’s eyes off of a child to text or talk on a cell phone,” a water safety page uploaded to the Mass. DPH website reads. “Many people assume that if someone is drowning, they will be splashing or calling for help, or waving their arms. In reality, drowning is swift and silent. There is often no struggle or splashing, no cry for help. Many child drownings occur in the presence of other children or adults.”
DPH warns that infants and children aged four and under most commonly drown in bathtubs, buckets, and swimming pools, while in the case of swimming-related deaths involving adolescents and teens, alcohol-use is often involved.
State authorities offer the following tips to those looking to recreate in the state’s oceans, pools, and waterways safely:
• Make sure you know how to swim. If you can’t swim, keep to shallow areas or use a U.S. Coast Guard-guard approved life jacket;
• Swim with a buddy, never alone, even if you are a very good swimmer;
• Swim in designated areas, with a lifeguard present;
• Swim sober: avoid drugs and alcohol to stay alert in the water;
• Do not dive or jump into water that is not at least 12 feet deep; Enter the water feet-first, never dive head-first into a river, lake or pond. You could severely injure your head and neck, and drown;
• Do not swim during a storm or when there is lightning;
• Don’t swim in an area with strong moving currents in the water; Depth, currents, underwater debris and water temperature change constantly in rivers, lakes, and ponds. Yesterday’s safe swimming spot might have hidden dangers today;
• Keep a cell-phone handy and know where you are in case you need to call for help;
• and when in a boat, wear a US Coast Guard approved life jacket.
