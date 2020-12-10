WOBURN - The School Committee last night sanctioned a proposal to shift the bulk of elected board's initial FY'22 budget talks to the subcommittee level.
During a virtual gathering on Tuesday night, the School Committee at the request of new Assistant Superintendent for Finance Robert Alconada voted unanimously in favor of adopting the revised process for conducting the early stages of the district's budget deliberations.
According to Alconada, he believes the Finance Subcommittee should guide the budget talks for the period between the submission of a draft superintendent's budget in late February and the presentation of a revised School Committee spending plan.
"The plan would be on Feb. 24 to submit a draft budget to the School Committee. That would be referred to the Finance Subcommittee, which over the course of eight meetings would review sections of the budget," the central office administrator explained.
Though all subcommittee meetings are open to the general public, the modified process may nonetheless have the effect of limiting citizens' ability to stay abreast of budget developments.
Specifically, while full School Committee meetings are recorded and rebroadcast by the Woburn Public Media Center, the public access television provider generally is not present for subcommittee-level talks.
Predicting the financial fallout from the state's response to the COVID-19 crisis will continue into next year, the assistant superintendent, presiding over his first round of Woburn budget deliberations, expects FY'22 to be a difficult year for the city.
Hoping to avoid a scenario where budget talks dominate regular meeting agendas and leave the School Committee with little time to address other matters, Alconada and other proponents of the subcommittee-level review say the change will streamline the review of the superintendent's plan and prevent other business from becoming backlogged.
"It is different that what happened in the past. Quite frankly, it's going to be a difficult budget year handsome of the meetings could crowd out other important items [on your regular meeting agendas]," said the assistant superintendent last night.
This year, about $68.2 million is being allocated towards the city's public schools. Alconada expects that later this winter, the initial version of the FY'22 budget will call for expenditures to climb to around $70 million.
It's not exactly clear when the process would shift before the full board, which per the city charter must hold a public hearing on a final School Committee budget by April 30.
Before hosting the public hearing, copies of the budget must be posted publicly at least 48 hours in advance to give citizens time to scrutinize the proposal. Presumably, that requirement would require that agreement amongst a majority of School Committee members around that semi-final version of the annual spending plan.
Generally, the School Committee took no issue with the request from Alconada, especially since all members are welcomed to attend subcommittee meetings.
In order to ensure all members are able to attend the first round of budget talks, the School Committee informally agreed that all such meetings will be scheduled after 6 p.m.
The assistant superintendent also promised that when major program or staffing changes are being proposed, such as calls to create new positions or layoff employees, the full committee will be notified whenever the Finance Subcommitee plans to discuss those sections of the budget.
"I don't want other members to feel left out. We should schedule meetings for after 6 p.m., so working members can attend," said School Committee member Patricia Chisholm.
"I understand this method is more efficient. The question is whether it's the best method for the committee, because a lot of the detailed conversations will take place at the subcommittee level," Wells later reiterated. "I'm fine with that, but we better clear the air now [by taking a vote on this]."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.