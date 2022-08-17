WOBURN - The city will retain the services of a security specialist to inspect local school facilities prior to the start of the 2022-2023 academic year, Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley announced last night.
During a special meeting in the Joyce Middle School on Thursday night, Crowley notified the School Committee about the planned safety inspections, which come after Mayor Scott Galvin, various school officials, and the city’s public safety managers held a series of meetings over the summer to consider ways to shore-up school security.
“The mayor convened a group in June to review school security. It included the police, fire, the DPW, [representatives from the Woburn Teachers Association (WTA)], and a couple of building principals. We wanted to talk through what school security looked like and felt like,” the superintendent explained.
“Mayor Galvin is going to contract with an outside consultant. He will pay for it [with city funds] and have them give recommendations on how to keep everybody safe,” Crowley added.
The summer discussions over school security protocols took place after Police Chief Robert Rufo instructed plain clothes officers to check the permitter of local schools for potential weaknesses and breach points at the close of the 2021-2022 academic year.
At the time of that surprise inspection, there was a renewed national conversation taking place over school security measures due to the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas that resulted in the murder of 19 children and two teachers.
Following the initial June inspection of local educational facilities in Woburn, Galvin told Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations Robert Alconada that district officials had his permission to tap into leftover FY’22 budget funding to pay for various building security upgrades. Normally, the district turns over any remaining funding at the end of the fiscal year to the city, which then places that money back into the general fund.
Last night, School Committee Chair Dr. John Wells explained he had placed the security consultant topic on the agenda because he thought the district would have to appropriate money to pay for the forthcoming analysis.
However, since Galvin has agreed the city will assume that expense, no formal action was needed by the School Committee.
Various School Committee members, such as Ellen Crowley and Patricia Chisholm, sought clarification about what role the security company will be playing in the coming weeks.
Specifically, Crowley (who is not related to the superintendent) wanted to know whether the security specialist or any other individuals would be roaming school buildings and interacting with staff and students while classes were in session.
The School Committee member also inquired about the scope of the analysis, as she was hoping the final report would include recommendations on how to better protect and assist students living with mental illnesses.
“I think the intent would be to have this [review] happen sooner rather than later, so probably before school starts,” responded the superintendent to the question about potential interactions with staff and students.
“So the person couldn’t be monitoring the school day to see what happens with our children. They’d be looking at doors and windows and things like that?” Crowley asked in return.
“That’s correct,” the superintendent answered.
According Chisholm, though happy the mayor is tackling the issue of school security, she is worried about whether the district will be able to afford the costs of implementing the recommended changes and security upgrades.
“As long as there’s money to back up whatever is being recommended, I think this is great,” said Chisholm.
“I think the mayor is committed to action on this issue,” responded Wells.
