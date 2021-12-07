WOBURN - The Joe’s American Bar and Grill site off of Mishawum Road likely won’t stay vacant for long, as a Waltham-based restaurant group recently proposed opening a Chateau Italian Kitchen and Bar.
According to a recent public hearing notice, representatives from Waltham’s Nocera family hope to covert the empty ground-floor commercial space at the Holiday Inn Express site into the eighth Chateau Italian Kitchen location within Massachusetts and will appear before the City Council tomorrow night for a special permit.
The petitioner is seeking the council’s permission to modify to non-conforming pylon sign boards, which will be altered to reflect the new tenant.
Known for cranking out family-style portions of classic Italian meals, the two closest existing Chateau restaurants are situated in Burlington and in Andover off of I-93.
The Nocera family, which has owned and operated the restaurant chain since 1933, first notified the city’s Licensing Commission last May of the plans to expand into Woburn.
The shared hotel and restaurant space at 311 Mishawum Road is situated on a 2.6-acre parcel located directly across the street from the Woburn Village redevelopment by Commerce Way and the I-95 on ramps.
There is also a second 3,739 square foot free-standing building situated on the lot that contains a pair of fast-food restaurant spaces, including a Dunkin’ Donuts franchise. This summer, the City Council approved a special permit for Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen to take over the old D’Angelo’s Sandwich Shop space in that building.
As part of that petition, the petitioner agreed to make several improvements to the Mishawum Road corridor in order to improve access and egress out of the 2.6-acre site, including:
• The center eastbound lane of Mishawum Road will be reconfigured to allow for motorists to both continue heading straight or turn left turn into the site;
• and a new traffic signal will be installed by the intersection of Mishawum Road and the site driveway.
Tuesday night’s council meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in City Hall and will feature a dozen public hearings.
Besides the Chateau request, the council will also consider a request from Continuus Pharaceuticals to construct a drug-making facility off of Cabot Road, a Jackson Lumber expansion proposal for its 36 Prospect Street site in the South End, and a request from a Boston developer to convert the commercial portion of its proposed Kraft Foods site redevelopment into a life sciences campus.
The council is also expected to resume a public hearing over a request from Cabot, Cabot, and Forbes to construct a 250-unit apartment complex by Anderson Regional Transportation Center.
The council will also consider a pair of utility permit applications and a proposed zoning initiative that would create a new life sciences overlay district around the Showcase Cinemas property by the Route 38 rotary.
