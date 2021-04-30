WOBURN - Designating the small family-run business as appropriate for the space when contrasted with higher-impact corporate competitors, the City Council recently sanctioned a local couple's plans to open a bagel shop on Washington Street.
During their most recent meeting in City Hall, the City Council voted unanimously in favor of granting a special permit to city residents Jack and Maria Mahoney for their proposed Wicked Bagel shop.
Earlier this month, the married couple told the council that they intend to takeover the former Centre Yoga studio storefront within the strip mall at 345 Washington St.
Hoping to steal some business away from larger corporate competitors like Starbucks and Dunkin' Donuts by dishing out fresh breakfast sandwiches, the couple already operates a wildly successful 12-seat Wicked Bagel eatery in Lexington. The new Woburn store, comprising around 1,750 square feet of space, will be of a similar size.
During last month's initial public hearing, Ward 5 Alderman Darlene Mercer-Bruen, whose district includes the busy Washington Street corridor, sought assurances that the new business would not create new traffic snags.
Though agreeing that smaller "mom and pop" businesses generally don't result in the same type of impacts as franchise fast-food chains, Mercer-Bruen at the time pointed out that Bagel World, a family-run bagel store in Reading, regularly snarls traffic along Route 28.
Between that initial public hearing and the most recent council meeting, Jack and Maria Mahoney explained to the Special Permits Committee how their operation functions in Lexington Street - where there is reportedly little impact to peak hour morning traffic.
The Special Permits Committee ultimately recommended that the full council endorse the petition with a half-dozen conditions, including:
• That the business' daily hours of operation shall be limited to 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.;
• That all oil and grease traps must be maintained and serviced to the standards outlined in local public health ordinances;
• No deliveries will be allowed at the site before 6:30 a.m.;
• That the building commissioner's office be furnished with copies of all final architectural plans;
• That the exterior of the business be baited for rodent control;
• and that the special permit shall be exclusively granted to the Woburn couple and considered non-transferrable to any other business entity.
Wicked Bagel was founded by Maria Mahoney, whose vision for her first Lexington store was to create an open-style kitchen where customers can watch fresh bagels and cream cheese being made as they order fresh breakfast sandwiches and other items.
According to Mahoney, though the couple hopes area residents will frequent their establishment, they are hoping to capture a large-share its business from the multitude of other office buildings and businesses situated along the busy Washington Street corridor.
