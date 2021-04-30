Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Windy at times with rain. Low 43F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy at times with rain. Low 43F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.