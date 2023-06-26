WOBURN - The City Council this week agreed to extend the expiration date of a special permit for a North Woburn housing development by the future gateway into a restored New Boston Street bridge until the start 2026.
Local attorney Joseph Tarby, representing Boston developer Cabot, Cabot and Forbes, on Tuesday night told the council his client is still a long way from breaking ground on the 250-unit apartment complex, as state and federal officials still need to sign off on required environmental remediation work. Cabot, Cabot and Forbes officials also reportedly expect to run into delays when the time comes for Eversource and other companies to install utility connections to the construction zone.
The council approval was set to expire at the start of 2024. Per the latest vote, which was unanimous, the petitioner now has until Jan. 4, 2026 to act on the special permit.
As Tarby explained, because part of the 12-acre site by Anderson Regional Transportation Center and Commerce Way sits within the Industriplex Superfund site, all pre-building site work required to make way for the multi-story building and an accompanying parking garage is being carefully monitored by the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Mass. Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).
“By virtue of being in the superfund site, there are a number of steps that have to be taken before we can even apply for a building permit,” the local lawyer said. “We’re waiting for approval from the EPA and DEP on site permitting matters and like everyone else in the world, we’re also waiting on Eversource on a number of matters.”
According to North Woburn Councilor Lou DiMambro, whose district sits on the other side of the disconnected New Boston Street corridor, the council would be prudent in allowing the extension given the nature of the sensitive site.
DiMambro, who was not a member of the council when the project was first approved back in Dec. of 2021, was the only person besides Tarby to speak on the matter this Tuesday night.
“I understand what’s going on down there. It’s a pretty complicated area with the superfund site, so I’m in favor of this extension. I just want to make sure everything is done right,” the Ward 6 representative stated.
At one point dubbed the “Anderson Station” redevelopment due to its proximity to the Atlantic Avenue transportation center’s oversized parking area, the redevelopment will include construction of a seven-story structure containing 250 apartments - all of which will be one-and-two bedroom units.
A small portion of the main complex’s ground floor, comprising roughly 2,125 square feet of space, will be designed for a commercial or retail tenant. An adjacent five-story parking deck is also being erected on the property.
The housing redevelopment will ultimately spring up right beside the new entryway to a restored New Boston Street bridge.
The old bridge, which was destroyed in a fire back in 1972, will be replaced over the next few years as part of a $28 million undertaking funded by the Mass. Department of Transportation. Reconnecting East Woburn by Commerce Way to North Woburn and a swath of underutilized industrial sites off New Boston Street by Merrimac Street, the bridge project is expected to lead to a complete revitalization of the area.
Back in the fall of 2021, when describing the project for the developer, civil engineer Tim Williams made no secret of the fact that his client is taking full advantage of bridge project’s benefits.
“This is essentially an extension of the New Boston Street bridge, where the bridge is going to extend to what has been called 315 New Boston Street to the MBTA access,” said Williams. “We’re going to extend that driveway down and carry it through to the end of our site.”
Controversial when first proposed, the housing development was narrowly approved in a 5-to-4 vote of the City Council back in 2021, when many detractors argued the project was too dense.
Cabot, Cabot and Forbes and Fairfield Residential, which plans on erecting another 425-unit housing complex at the old New England Resins site on the opposite or North Woburn side of the new bridge, are the last two developers to take advantage of old zoning rules that allowed dense multi-family housing in and around the Commerce Way corridor.
Specifically, in the beginning of 2020, Mayor Scott Galvin and the City Council stepped in to prevent the industrial area from becoming oversaturated with new housing developments through a zoning amendment. However, new state regulations may require the city to reverse that years-old decision, as the so-called “MBTA Communities” initiative requires cities and towns across the state to allow by-right housing projects to be constructed nearby public transportation hubs.
