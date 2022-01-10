CONNOR’S KINDNESS PROJECT EXTENDS TO WOBURN POLICE DEPARTMENT - The Connor’s Kindness Project, over seen by 12-year-old Connor Wright (second from right), extended its program to include Kindness Kits to the Woburn Pollice Department. The effort was assisted by Eileen Doherty (left) of Lamacchia Realty in Woburn. The 25 kits will be given to young children by the police during times of need. Also assisting with the effort are Officer Kylie Lally (second from left) and Police Chief Robert Rufo (right).