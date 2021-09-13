WOBURN - Local officials will utilize a districtwide facilities study to determine the future disposition of the Wyman, Linscott, and Altavesta Schools.
During the latest education board meeting in the Joyce Middle School, School Committee member Dr. John Wells explained that a $600,000 feasibility study being commissioned by the district this year will include options maintaining or disposing of all school buildings and properties under the elected officials’ jurisdiction.
Under the proposal, the mayor, City Council, and School Committee would presumably all agree upon a shared vision for the district and launch a deliberative process to fund any new building or renovation projects by 2028.
“That’s probably the most realistic timeframe for when action will be taken,” said Wells, who chairs the district’s Resource and Capital Planning Subcommittee.
Under an informal agreement between the mayor, Wells, and Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley, the School Committee, once the feasibility study is finished, will spend much of ensuing year deliberating on a whole-of-district plan to achieve the city’s long-stated goal of achieving educational parity for all students.
As such, the local officials will not only make a final determination regarding the future of the Altavesta and Linscott Schools, but also for vacated buildings like the old Wyman Elementary School in Central Square.
In 2018, the School Committee presented an option for the Wyman School in which the property would be split-in-half, with the old “Castle” side of the facility being slated for a residential development and the newer 1960 addition being set aside as the district’s administrative headquarters.
“We will look at all buildings, including the old Wyman,” said Wells. “After [the study] comes back the School Committee will make a decision about where to go. There might be multiple choices for us to make, because we may not be able to do everything we want.”
“So next year will be a real analysis by the School Committee and a discussions about where we want to go. The following year, we’ll present our recommendation to the mayor.”
Mayor Scott Galvin first announced plans for the study while seeking final City Council approval of his $3.7 million “pay-as-you-go” capital plan for FY’22 in City Hall early last month.
The funding for the school facilities study, which should result in a long-term maintenance and upkeep plan for all capital assets within the district’s control, is not included in the annual capital budget. Instead, it will be paid for through monies appropriated directly to the school system through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), a federal spending bill aimed at helping the country recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wells led efforts to commission the study earlier this summer after gaining permission from his colleagues to approach Galvin about formulating a long-term maintenance plan for Woburn’s newest school facilities, some of which have now been standing for more than two decades.
Woburn’s oldest “new” educational building, the Reeves Elementary School, opened its doors in 2000. The district’s second “newest” facility, the Goodyear Elementary School, has also now been standing for a decade now.
