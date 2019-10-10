WOBURN - Rep. Michelle Ciccolo, D. represents a wide swarth of the west side of Woburn and the South End (Wards 7 and 1) at the statehouse as well as the town of Lexington.
She has now been on the job since the first of the year and is now making the rounds of people and groups in Woburn and Lexington i.e. getting to know you.
In recent days, she talked at the Woburn Rotary Club with a strong message on many subjects confronting the Mass. Legislature, along with some eight bill she filed herself.
She covered a wide variety of current topics including the new family leave law (as of Oct. 1) and the pressure for better roads and bridges, as the public has focused on these issues.
“You do have the politics and the issues like transportation,” she lamented at one point, as she viewed it as the legislators job “to get something done.”
Ciccolo was just sworn into office for her first term on January 2nd and had already filed eight bills and co-sponsored more than 200, she says. (For status and names of bills, check her website at magov/ciccolo)
Currently, she is a member of four joint committees to include Elder Affairs, Environment, Natural Resources and Agriculture, Financial Services and Public Health. She also pointed out she has become an active participant in a number of legislative member organizations such as the Progressive Caucus, the Massachusetts Caucus of Women Legislators, the Food System Caucus, the METCO Caucus, the Italian Caucus, the Regional Transit Authority Caucus, the Small Business Caucus and the National Guard Caucus.
She succeeded veteran legislator Rep. Jay Kaufman, D., who had anchored the district for 12 elections and 24 years in the House. His name was very familiar to voters and residents of both communities…and it’s taken a little time now for Ciccolo to become a common name to district voters and groups.
It was pointed out that she resides in Lexington and makes her home there with her husband, Phil Jackson, and their two sons Dylan and Foster. She has a BA from Villanova University and an MS from the McCormack Graduate School of Public Policy at UMass Boston.
She also pointed out the fact she was the Assistant Town Administrator and Community Development Director for the town of Hudson, Mass where she spent some 20 years leading and managing a wide range of capital projects and initiatives.
Many got to know her as having served on two statewide planning organizations, including three terms as President of Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) and three terms on the Mass. Municipal Association Board.
In addition to this long list of government experiences, it was pointed out she was also a gubernatorial appointee to the Local Government Advisory Commission.
Also on hand to greet her was former Woburn Representative Carol Donovan, D., who served Woburn in her 33rd District for 14 years (1990-2004) before retiring from the statehouse.
She was introduced by Rotary Club Program Chairman Mike Martini and it was noted, too, she has been on a variety of other statewide and regional transportation boards and she is oft-time introduced as a noted expert in transportation circles, serving as the driving force behind the creation of the Assabet River Rail Trail and the initiator of the Complete Street Program in Massachusetts.
Prior to being elected to the Mass. General Coourt, she served nearly two full terms of 3-years each on the Lexington Board of Selectmen and one term on the Lexington Planning Board.
She also founded and runs a small consulting firm, The Ciccolo Group, which specializes in planning, community development, municipal management, permitting and real estate developments.
