WOBURN - Though the city’s COVID-19 metrics have certainly improved since late May, the community pandemic metrics appear quite elevated when contrasted to conditions on the ground last summer.
According to the latest report from the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH), which each week releases community-specific data on COVID-19 outbreaks, Woburn’s metrics rose slightly during the final days of June.
Based upon infection trends between June 19 and July 2, DPH says Woburn’s case positivity rate climbed by about a point from 4.78 percent to 6 percent.
The community continues to see its transmission indicators lagging behind those of neighboring towns. For example, Stoneham is experiencing current positivity rates of 8.76 percent, while Reading’s rate has now hovered between 7 and 8 percent for the three straight weeks.
Unlike Woburn, neither neighboring community has recorded positivity rates below 5 percent - or the threshold once used by state officials to distinguish between moderate and severe outbreaks - since the latest spring surge began in March.
Though also increasing from 16.7 to 20.5, Woburn’s average 14-day incidence rate, an indicator that contrasts new cases to population size, has also in recent months hovered below the measurements being recorded in abutting towns.
Woburn’s infection dynamics have drastically improved since the region experienced an unexpected spring resurgence in COVID-19 cases. Starting in the middle of March, that surge peaked in the city on May 21, when Woburn’s incidence rate topped out at 47.8. The community’s positivity rate crested a week later at 13.35 percent.
Based upon their experience with COVID transmission dynamics in 2020 and 2021, public health officials were caught somewhat off-guard by the pandemic-rebound this spring.
When contrasted with data from last summer, the latest numbers suggest the newest variants of the SARS-Cov-2 virus that causes COVID-19 are far more resilient than previous strains.
Specifically, by the end of May of 2021, the local Board of Health celebrated as signs of the SARS-Cov-2 virus vanished from the local population. A similar phenomenon was also recorded the yer prior.
Between May 27 and July 1 of 2021, the city recorded just eight total confirmed COVID-19 cases across the entire community. During that brief pandemic respite, which ended with the arrival of the so-called Delta variant of COVID-19 in August of 2021, Woburn’s positivity rate dropped to less than half a percent, while the local case incidence rate also dipped below 1.
In comparison, per the latest DPH data, some 2,084 Woburnites sought out testing for COVID-19 during the most recent two-week surveillance window and 119 residents ended up receiving a positive result.
According to state officials, since Woburn recorded its first COVID-19 case in the spring of 2020, at least 11,146 town citizens have tested positive for the contagion.
