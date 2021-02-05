WOBURN - The city's stigmatizing 12-week run as a "red" community with an elevated rate of COVID-19 transmissions has ended.
Yesterday, in the latest weekly report issued by the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH), city authorities learned that Woburn's COVID-19 outbreak had finally dipped back into the state's color-coded "yellow" classification for the first time since Nov. 11.
With the metrics that are tracked by DPH officials showing Woburn's outbreak rapidly abating since the turn of 2021 New Year, it appears that the worst of a second wave of COVID-19 infections is now behind the city.
Key COVID-19 transmission indicators tracked by DPH have been declining substantially in Woburn for at three weeks now. For example, Woburn's average 14-day case incidence rate, which compares total "active" COVID-19 cases to population size, dropped from a high-point of 91.9 on Jan. 14 to 49 in Thursday's weekly report.
During a longer four-week span, the city's case positivity rate — or percentage of persons who test positive for COVID-19 — has plummeted from a Jan. 7 high of 9.51 percent to just under 5 percent.
The sudden dissipation in local new COVID-19 cases since the start of 2021 coincided with similar happenings in communities across the state. Yesterday, during a press conference on the state's response to the pandemic, Mass. Governor Charles Baker announced he was loosening a handful of business operating restrictions that were imposed at the height of the surge in December.
For the time being, tightened restrictions on public gatherings, including a draconian executive order issued in late December that forbids private homeowners from letting more than 10 people into their residence, remains in effect. Outdoor gatherings are also still capped at 25 people.
"Effective Monday, February 8, businesses can operate at a 40 percent capacity. This is an increase from an existing order limiting capacity to 25 percent," the governor's office explained in a prepared statement on Thursday.
"Beginning when the order expires, restaurants and close contact personal services will also be allowed to operate at a 40% capacity limit…[C]urrent restrictions limiting gathering sizes to 10 persons indoors and 25 persons outdoors would remain in place for the present time," Baker's press team elaborated.
Local businesses that can now expand their capacity to 40 percent of the caps listed in their occupancy permit include retail establishments and restaurants, offices, gyms and personal fitness facilities, churches and museums, movie theaters, indoor golf areas, and movie theaters and arcades.
Based on Thursday's DPH release, public health authorities tracked a total influx of 96 new COVID-19 cases in Woburn since the last weekly community report was issued on Jan. 28.
As of Thursday, at least 285 Woburnites were confirmed to be recovering from what are believed to be active or infective COVID-19 cases.
Citizens who have the potential to pass on COVID-19 to others are subject to home isolation orders monitored by the local Board of Health. The mandatory directives require residents to stay away from the general public for at least 8-to-14 days, while close contacts of those individuals are also instructed to quarantine for a similar period of time to be sure they haven't contracted the virus.
Besides the two-week tally of active cases, another 65 residents had tested positive for the SARS-Cov-2 virus that causes COVID-19 but are not considered infectious.
Presently, a total of 3,431 city residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic first crossed into Woburn in the spring of 2020.
The last time the community was classified as a "yellow" or moderate risk municipality in terms of virus transmissions, the municipality had registered a total of 1,055 cases.
