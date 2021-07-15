WOBURN - The Woburn High School Boys & Girls Cross-Country teams in partnership with the Woburn Recreation Department and the Woburn Police Department will be hosting the annual Fun Runs on Thursday nights at Horn Pond!
The Fun Runs are free of charge and will be held at Horn Pond near the Water Treatment Plant.
Fun Runs will be held at Horn Pond on Thursday nights on the following 4 weeks:
Thursday, July 22nd
Thursday, July 29th
Thursday, August 5th
Thursday, August 12th
The 0.8 mile race for ages 6-12 begins at 6:15pm.
The 0.4 miles race for ages 5 & under begins at 6:25pm.
It is highly recommend an adult run with a child if they are under 5 or if they are not familiar with the course.
The 2.5 Mile race for all ages starts at 6:40pm.
We suggest you plan on being early so that you do not miss the start of the race, the parking lot at Horn Pond can be very crowded on these nights.
Any question please contact the Recreation Department at (781) 897-5806.
Fun Runs are free of charge and all children who participate will receive a ribbon! All are welcome!!
