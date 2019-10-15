WOBURN - A custom auto parts manufacturer hopes to expand his business holdings on Sonar Drive by opening a new exotic car storage facility in the industrial zone.
During a recent gathering in City Hall, Cambridge resident David Bamforth advised the City Council that he is seeking a special permit in order to house antique and collectible automobiles in a portion of a 20,160 square foot industrial warehouse at 20 Sonar Drive.
The 1.6-acre parcel, which is accessed via the South End's Garfield Avenue, was once one of three buildings owned by Charwit Sonar Realty, but those holdings have since been broken up.
"Garage 42 Degrees is a long-term parking facility for exotic cars. It's a new business that will focus on just providing a safe and secure place for people who own vintage, classic, or collectible vehicles," the applicant explained.
Ultimately, the City Council took no action on the special permit request, other than to refer the petition and a related application for an inflammable license to the committees for further review. The public hearing is expected to resume on Oct. 15.
Though the petition does not appear to be the source of any great controversy, Ward 2 Alderman Richard Gately, whose constituency includes a handful of residential abutters, told his colleagues that he wants to add conditions to the special permit to protect those neighbors.
Of particular concern is the Sonar Drive property's proximity to a handful of residential homes on Bradford Road and Leonard Street.
"I've had some calls from the neighbors inquiring about some of the things we've talked about tonight. We're looking for some assurances," said Gately, referring to possible restrictions to dumpster-hauling and trucking arrangements.
Already, Bamforth operates Rennscot LLC, a custom auto-parts maker, from the same location near Blueberry Hill Road. According to the petitioner, who was represented at the recent public hearing by local attorney Joseph Tarby, his other business venture entails the manufacture of components for high-end performance vehicles.
Given the focus of Rennscot, which includes the design of prototype parts, he thought the addition of a storage facility for his car-enthusiast customers would dove-tail perfectly with the existing use.
According to Tarby, his client would store a maximum of 55 cars within the garage area. Though the use is allowed in the industrial zone, a special permit is required because of requested alterations to the non-conforming building.
Under Woburn's zoning ordinance, industrial landowners are also required to create a substantial no-disturb areas between their facilities and any abutting property in a residential district. Because the current proposal involves a pre-existing property, Garage 42 Degrees is seeking a waiver from that requirement for a rear setback that is roughly 40-feet away from the nearest residential parcel.
"On the right corner, I believe it's around 36 feet," said Tarby, who explained his client's rear property line is perched on a "cliff" above those residential neighbors.
Also representing the petitioner, Howard Stein Hudson engineer George Mihov outlined proposed changes to the front of the Sonar Drive facility, where a non-conforming loading dock will be demolished to create a new ramp into the building.
In order to make that new entry, the terrain by the loading dock will have to be raised.
"The applicant has no use for it and he'd like to add a ramp, so people can drive their cars into the building," explained the consultant, who also detailed planned improvements to a side parking area that will contain 28 spaces for employees and patrons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.