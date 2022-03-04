STONEHAM - A two-year veteran of the Massachusetts State Police, Tamar Bucci, 34, who was listed as being from Woburn but who also has family ties to the Reading area, was killed in a fatal accident late Thursday night as she was pulling over to assist a disabled motorist on I-93 in Stoneham.
Bucci's vehicle was reportedly hit by a tractor trailer carrying some 10,000 gallons of fuel at about 11:45 p.m. just before the Montvale Avenue exit on I-93 north.
The force of the accident pushed Bucci's cruiser off the highway.
According to State Police Col. Christopher Mason, two Good Samaritans stopped to get Bucci out of her vehicle with a Stoneham Police Officer then joining in in an attempt to perform CPR.
Despite the efforts of these three as well as members of the Stoneham Fire Department, Armstrong Ambulance and other emergency rescue responders, Bucci was reportedly pronounced dead a short time later at Massachusetts General Hospital, Mason said during the press conference early Friday morning.
Terming her "a very productive member" of the Mass. State Police since graduating from the Academy in May of 2022 at Gillette Stadium, Mason said Bucci was also a "well-liked member" of the force.
"I can tell you that she will be sorely missed," Col. Mason said during the press conference Friday morning. "She always had a dream and aspiration to be a trooper. She worked very hard during the academy."
"In her brief MSP career, she set an example for all of us to follow," he added. "Her life was cut too short, too soon."
Bucci was listed as a graduate of Andover High School who would go on to continue her education at Middlesex Community College.
She is survived by her parents, two sisters, a stepbrother and a stepsister.
Bucci was assigned to the State Police-Medford barrack just last month and was said to have regularly patrolled this section of I-93.
According to the State Police she graduated as a member of the 85th Recruit Training Troop in May of 2020.
Reading police paid their respects on Facebook stating, "We are deeply saddened by Trooper Tamar Bucci’s tragic death this morning from an accident on 93 in Stoneham. We at the RPD were lucky to have met this wonderful young lady who took our Citizens Police Academy in 2017. She told us she wanted to be a police officer and she stuck with her dreams and became a Massachusetts State Trooper. Trooper Bucci was a resident of Reading for several years and still has family here. Our deepest condolences go out to her family and the State Police. Trooper Tamar Bucci’s Citizen Police Academy graduation photo below."
Before joining the Massachusetts State Police, Trooper Bucci was employed by the security department at Encore Casino and also worked as a personal trainer.
In addition to her family, Mason also stated she is also survived by her other family, the 2,000-plus men and women of the Massachusetts State Police, many of whom came to MGH overnight to grieve and support one another as word of her passing spread."
The driver of the truck, a Methuen man, was not injured. State Police has been cooperative and was interviewed by Troopers earlier this morning. The truck is owned by the PJ Murphy Company.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing and is being conducted by Troop A along with the MSP's Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section, and State Police Detective Unit for Middlesex County. At this time, there are no charges.
The woman who was in the disabled motor vehicle that Trooper Bucci was trying to help was transported to an area hospital for evaluation.
A State Police release added, "On a stretch of road that she protected every night during the midnight shift, Trooper Bucci gave her life in the act of trying to help another person in distress. There is no greater act of sacrifice than to give one’s life for another.
"She is the 22d member of the Massachusetts State Police to die in the line of duty. Her death is a reminder of the dangers that Troopers and all police officers face on a daily basis to protect society.
"We are heartbroken by this tragedy, and resolve to continue our mission to protect and serve by following the example set by Trooper Bucci in her brief MSP career and her life that was cut short far too soon. The tremendous outpouring of support shown by Troopers and local officers at the hospital is testimony to the respect and admiration that Trooper Bucci earned within her chosen field in less than two years wearing the badge.
"Her selfless act embodies the mission of the State Police to help those in need, a mission that we carry on in her memory."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.