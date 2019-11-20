WOBURN - The Woburn License Commission has given a green light to Arena WL LLC for a new amusement Center in West Woburn at 350 Cambridge Road in Horn Pond Plaza.
Located near the Winchester line, the Arena WL LLC has been given a license for 35 amusement machines “subject to all necessary approvals” by the city.
At a recent meeting, Phillip Hubbell of 780 Marshall St. in Holliston appeared before the three-member License Commission to get the approvals.
Marshall told the commission the firm already has a building permit.
In addition at a recent License Commission meeting, Chairman Thomas Skeffington pointed out the city of Woburn Ordinances requires the Building Commissioner to approve the layout of the machines.
According to Murphy, the 35 machines have not been laid out as yet. The machines, he said, do not use coins but rather rely on “swipe cards” to operate by patrons.
Presently, the firm operates similar locations in Norwood, Watertown and Framingham.
One suggestion from the License Commission was for Murphy to obtain a Special Permit for their use, however, it was pointed out a great deal of money has also been expended and the firm would benefit from an approval by the License Commission as other approvals are sought.
The Arena WL LLC petition was then given a go-ahead by the License Commission on a 3-0 vote with the condition all city approvals must be given.
At a meeting in April, the City Council reviewed plans for a new indoor trampoline playground and entertainment center, called Launch, which will join with a fitness center to move into the Horn Pond Plaza's vacant Toys'R'Us building on the West Side.
During the gathering in April of the City Council, the aldermen in a 7-to-1 vote sanctioned the Winchester line shopping center owner's plans to lease the 60,000 square foot retail space to the new tenant Launch Trampoline Park. Also as part of the proposal, fitness center operator Fit Factory will be moving into the adjacent Tuesday Morning space, which is also now vacant.The special permit was required because each of the new tenants will be occupying more than 15,000 square feet of retail space within the underlying business highway zoning district.
Situated at 350 Cambridge Road, the West Side complex at the Winchester line is presently anchored by a Whole Foods store, a Dunkin' Donuts, an Olympia Sports store, and variety of restaurants and smaller retailers. The property, owned by Cambridge-based property manager Gravestar Inc., sits adjacent to the old New England Rehabilitation building and the Woburn Country Club site.
Started in 2012 by New England Patriots Hall of Famer Ty Law and Rhode Island contractor Rob Arnold, Launch franchises include a number of specialized trampoline courts that allow young children and adults to engage high-flying twists of traditional sporting contests like basketball and dodgeball.
The businesses also commonly include other types of obstacles like indoor rock-climbing walls, foam pits, and "battle pits," where guests try joust competitors off a beam with a foam bag. Nearby Massachusetts locations, such as franchises in Watertown and Norwood, also have laser tag rings, an arcade parlor, and a dining area for pizza and other snacks.
According to Mark Murphy, the franchise owner who will manage the Woburn site, the business caters almost exclusively to families with young children. He anticipates the new indoor playground will function much like his franchise in Watertown, where 75 people are employed.
(Information regarding the City Council was provided by Daily Times Chronicle reporter Patrick Blais.)
