WOBURN - Advised officials at a state agency are mandating the change, the City Council recently allowed a used car business on Winn Street to stay open longer.
During their latest gathering in City Hall, the City Council voted unanimously to modify a second class sales licensed previously issued to Winn Street’s Cargotiator by allowing stay open until 5 p.m. three days a week.
According to local attorney Jospeh Tarby, who pointed out that his client holds a special special permit that allows him to stay open six days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Burlington resident and Cargotiator manager Ajay Matai has most recently been maintaining a 27-hour work week.
However, during a recent visit by officials from the Mass. Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV), he was advised that schedule actually violated agency regulations.
“Apparently, when the RMV came out to do its annual inspection, they informed my client he has to be open at least 30 hours per week…We’re only asking to amend the license to allow for three extra hours,” Tarby explained.
To come into compliance, the business will now maintain the following hours of operation:
• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Wednesday;
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday;
• 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday;
• and Saturdays by appointment only.
The council, which suspended its rules to act immediately on the petition, voted unanimously and without debate to grant the used car license modifications.
Grape Street gas main project
After being told DPW Superintendent James Duran is still trying to arrange a meeting with the petitioner, the council at their latest meeting also voted to again continue a public hearing regarding a proposed gas line replacement project in East Woburn.
According to City Council President Michael Concannon, who spoke with Duran prior to the gathering, the city is looking for confirmation that the Mass. Water Resource Authority (MWRA) is okay with the installation of 60-feet of four-inch plastic lines on Grape Street by Albany Street.
The quasi-public agency, which supplies Woburn with a portion of its drinking water, reportedly plans on upgrading its own infrastructure in the same area.
“This is the matter that has been in front of us for quite some time,” said Concannon, acknowledging the right-of-way permitting request was first heard by the council late last summer. “Superintendent Duran is working on a meeting with National Grid in regards to this project.”
“We just need a little more time,” added the city council president, who asked for the public hearing to be pushed out by at least a month.
The City Council will revisit the matter on March 21.
Because Grape Street is considered to be in good condition, National Grid will likely be required to repave at least half of the road after digging trenches for the infrastructure project.
Appointments
Referred to the council’s Personnel Committee were various appointments proposed by Mayor Scott Galvin, including:
• The reappointment of East Woburn resident Sarkis Chinian to the Board of Registrars of Voters for a three-year term that will expire in Dec. of 2025;
• The appointment of Christopher Glaser, of Porter Street, to an approximate five-year term on the Woburn Redevelopment Authority that will expire in Dec. of 2028;
• and the appointment of Foley Road’s Alan Simpson to a six-year term on the Woburn Golf and Ski Authority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.