WOBURN - City officials' decision to tap into reserve funding to stabilize the tax levy this year will shave an average of $150 from residential tax bills, which for the typical Woburn homeowner will climb by about $200 in FY'21.
During a special tax classification hearing in City Hall last week, the City Council voted unanimously in favor of implementing the maximum allowable commercial-industrial (CIP) shift of 175 percent for the fiscal year that began in July.
The CIP split establishes a dual tax rate in Woburn, where next year, the residential tax rate will increase for the first time in seven years by 1 cent from $9.32 to $9.33.
According to first-year Chief Appraiser John Connolly, the city would not have been able to maintain what amounts to a level-funded residential tax rate had it not been for Mayor Scott Galvin and the City Council's decision last month to use $3.5 million in free cash to stabilize the budget.
The use of the reserves was planned last summer in order to offset major local receipt and tax revenue losses due to COVID-19 and the state's response to the pandemic.
At the outset of the public hearing last week, during which no citizens addressed the city officials, Galvin credited the council for working with him to limit the financial repercussions caused by the COVID-19 crisis.
"One of the big things we were able to accomplish together is use some of our reserves, which have a big impact on taxpayers this time around," the mayor said. "If we didn't use the $3.5 million in free cash, tax bills would have gone up on average by $340 this year."
Ward 5 Alderman Darlene Mercer-Bruen also praised the mayor for holding the line on spending from Woburn's reserve accounts in recent years.
Acknowledging that the mayor has taken some heat in years past for refusing to drain that rainy day account to pay for capital projects and operational budget needs, the East Woburn alderman insisted that Galvin now deserves the credit for his conservative financial approach.
"Over the last few years, many of us have heard, 'We have all this money in the bank, why can't we buy this or that?'" Mercer-Bruen recounted. "You can't say yes to everybody. At the end of the day, I'm really proud of the work being done in the city."
"We all saw this bad rune rising. The City Council and the mayor stood up and put the money where we needed it," agreed Ward 2 Alderman Richard Gately.
Per the council's approval, the FY'21 commercial/industrial tax rate will be set at $22.86. Current FY'20 commercial rates are $23.20 per $1,000 of a property's total valuation.
According to Connolly, under the CIP model adopted by the City Council, Woburn's commercial sector will shoulder a greater proportion of the community's $140.9 million tax levy, which with new growth and a 2.5 percent increase allowed under proposition 2 and 1/2, climbs by roughly $7.4 million over last year's levy limit.
Specifically, rather than all classes of city landowners being taxed at a single $13.06 rate, the CIP shift reduces residents' share of the levy to 70 percent of what it would otherwise be under a equal split.
"Adopting a residential factor of .70 means that the residential class of property would pay 70 percent of the tax levy they would pay if there was no classification," Connolly explained. "Under this scenario, the levy increases for the other classes of property by a factor of 175 percent."
Woburn has kept the CIP shift at the maximum allowable 175 percent rate for quite some time now. City leaders have long argued that the heavy traffic and other detrimental effects from Woburn's thriving commercial and industrial sectors are offset by the tax benefits, which allow the city to maintain some of the lowest residential tax rates in the region.
During the recent public hearing, Alderman at-large Michael Concannon echoed that philosophy, but nonetheless sought assurances that the continuation of the tax policy would not end up crippling businesses.
"We're doing this shift to commercial and in doing so, we're being fair. This is the deal in place for the benefit of operating a business in Woburn," said Concannon.
"Do you still feel we have the right balance," the alderman at-large later asked. "We're not putting too much pressure on the businesses or forcing anyone away?"
According to Connolly, though the COVID-19 crisis has put quite a bit of financial pressure on businesses, his office has been tracking considerable increase in personal property tax assessments for FY'21 — a trend that indicates companies are expanding and investing in new technology for their operations.
For that reason, the chief assessor still believes Woburn is being fair in maintaining the maximum CIP shift.
"Look at personal property. That's new growth and companies coming into the city. That's companies buying new equipment to expand and grow their businesses," he said.
Tax bills are calculated by taking every $1,000 of a property's assessed value and multiplying that figure by the residential rate. As an example, a resident whose home is worth $100,000 would multiply 100 times $9.33 to determine his or her annual costs.
Generally, the assessed value of Woburn's homes and businesses lags behind the actual market worth of those properties, as the assessor's office largely bases its calculations off of prior year real-estate sales.
In practice, the city sends out tax bills on a quarterly basis. Because the first two bills are mailed before the City Council sets its rate each year, those statements are estimates.
Any discrepancy between that estimate and the actual rate set by the city is then made up in the last two billing cycles.
