WOBURN - Ward 2 Alderman Richard Gately Tuesday night blasted his colleagues for refusing to immediately sanction several exterior modifications to the ready-to-open Woburn Armory redevelopment outside Woburn Center.
Remotely participating in Tuesday night's regular City Hall meeting via a conference call, Gately urged the council to approve a series of design changes to the mixed-use redevelopment at 320 Main St. that were reportedly prompted by recent improvements to the approximate 1-acre property's drainage system.
However, that request was politely rebuffed by the rest of the council, who instead voted 6-to-2 in favor of referring the proposed site plan changes to the Special Permits Committee.
Proponents of the alternative course-of-action, such as Ward 5 Alderman Darlene Mercer-Bruen and Alderman at-large Michael Concannon, cited the contentious history around the project, which is situated on Main Street just south of Woburn Center by Myrtle Street and the St. Charles School building.
"You're all wrong. I want you to know that," barked Gately in the wake of that 6-to-2 vote. "I'm ashamed of all of you who voted on this."
Tuesday night marked the first time most aldermen had seen the Woburn Armory petition, which asks the council to approve as minor modifications several design changes, including the addition of new shrubs, a change to fencing materials by the north side of the parcel, and the relocation of a handicapped ramp and stairwell into the historic three-story building.
According to local attorney Joseph Tarby and the project manager for the project, all of the changes were incorporated into the plan as a result of drainage system improvements that were made over the summer at the request of DPW Superintendent Jay Duran.
Both Woburn Armory LLC representatives explained that Somerville developer Joseph D'Ovidio is ready to begin marketing the redevelopment's 18 condominium units to tenants after making extensive renovations to the dilapidated World War I era building over the past five years.
Tarby also announced that his client had recently secured a lease Careway Wellness Center for the use of a 3,000 square foot commercial space on the first-floor of the South End building. The medical supply company, presently situated in Woburn Center by Hovey Street, is moving to the South End as Walgreen's Pharmacy finalizes plans to occupy its existing storefront.
"This is all window dressing. The modifications, they have nothing to do with the building at all," said Gately of the site plan changes. "There's no sneaky stuff being done. If anything, they've done more than they were supposed to do by adding double walls and hot tool up there. It's time to put this to bed."
According to Mercer-Bruen, though tempted to defer to Gately's judgement — since his district includes the armory site — she is having difficulty classifying such a long-list of changes as minor modifications that require no additional oversight.
Citing area abutters' well-documented history of raising concerns about the redevelopment, the East Woburn alderman contended the changes should at least be referred to the Special Permits Committee for a brief review.
"I certainly understand Alderman Gately's position, as this is his ward. But this doesn't sound like it's a minor modification," she said.
Concannon later joined with Mercer-Bruen in advocating for that course-of-action, which the alderman at-large described as more than warranted since neighborhood residents have previously voiced issues about some of the exterior fencing and landscaping areas being altered.
According to the alderman at-large, he too is skeptical of the "minor modification" label used to describe the alterations, which if instead deemed as significant site plan amendments, would be subjected to a full public hearing process.
Ward 1 Alderman Joanne Campbell and Ward 7's Lindsay Higgins also questioned whether the petition met the criteria for being deemed a minor modification.
"I understand the need to get this done quickly because he needs to open this up. But to Alderman Mercer-Bruen's point, the neighbors have expressed concerns about this project for forever. Some neighbors expressed concerns about these issues specifically," he said.
"I also do agree this is not a minor modification, but I could probably hold my nose and go along with it [so long as it is first vetted in committee]," Concannon later remarked.
After sitting vacant for nearly two decades, the historic masonry structure at 320 Main St. was bought at auction for $1.25 million D'Ovidio in 2004.
The Somerville developer, who scooped up the 30,000 square foot building despite the City of Woburn's interest in acquiring the property, ultimately spent the next decade trying to obtain a special permit to redevelop the site.
Facing significant opposition from both City Hall and area abutters, D'Ovidio first introduced failed plans to convert the building into 25 condominium units with underground parking in 2007. After the City Council later ordered the crumbling building razed to the ground, D'Ovidio remerged in the fall of 2014 with a downscaled mixed-use redevelopment.
The council eventually approved that proposal after a series of contentious public hearings.
Last night, Gately argued that D'Ovidio, who is now in his early eighties, has already withstood continuous delays and post-approval demands for site plan adjustments.
"Stop torturing this guy. He's been [hindered] every step o the way with this building. He's 82-years-old and did the best he could with this building. He's dumped millions of dollars into this thing," said the South End official.
Joining with Gately in advocating for the swift approval of the parking lot, stairway, and landscaping modifications was Ward 3 Alderman Mark Gaffney.
