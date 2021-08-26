WOBURN - With the state in recent days unveiling a near identical proposal, the city’s School Committee last week agreed to consider loosening the district’s universal masking mandate within schools with high vaccination rates.
Following a public hearing last week on the district’s masking policy, School Committee member Dr. John Wells successfully lobbied his peers for the creation of a working group to study a proposal to drop masking requirements within school populations with an 80 percent vaccination rate against COVID-19.
Wells advocated for the establishment of the working group after Woburn resident Dr. Wayne Altman, a physician with a family medicine office in Arlington, suggested the local high school is on the cusp of reaching an 80 percent vaccination rate that may warrant an exception to masking rules.
Presently, according to Altman and Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley, nearly 76 percent of WMHS students aged between 16 and 19 years old have reported being administered at least one of the two-dose COVID-19 immunizations available in Massachusetts for teenagers 12 and older. Based on those same state statistics, around 67 percent of WMHS pupils are fully vaccinated.
“I would hope there’s a 100 percent vaccination rate amongst all of you, because if you want to take your mask off, that’s how we get there,” said Altman, addressing a divided crowd of parents and city residents who expressed varying opinions about the district’s proposed facial covering mandate.
Though eligible middle school teens also have been vaccinated in high numbers - at least 66 percent of pupils aged between 12 and 15 have reportedly received at least one jab - the city’s two middle schools do include younger sixth graders who are not yet eligible for vaccination.
Though Woburn’s School Committee ultimately voted unanimously to explore the area physician’s proposal, the decision about whether to grant facial covering exceptions for highly vaccinated populations may ultimately be taken away from the school board.
Specifically, in a vote taken yesterday by the state’s Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, state Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley was employed to issue a universal masking mandate for all public school students aged five and older.
Under a proposal unveiled by Riley last week, middle and high schoolers may be allowed to remove their facial coverings if at least 80 percent of the school population is vaccinated by Oct. 1.
“After Oct. 1, the commissioner’s policy would allow middle and high schools to lift the mask mandate for vaccinated students and staff only if the school meets a certain vaccination rate – at least 80 percent of students and staff in a school building are vaccinated. Unvaccinated students and staff would still be required to wear masks,” Riley’s office said of the proposal in a prepared statement released last Friday.
“While Massachusetts leads the nation in vaccination rates, we are seeing a recent rise in COVID-19 cases because we still need more people to get vaccinated. This step will increase vaccinations among our students and school staff and ensure that we have a safe school reopening,” Governor Charlie Baker, who just days prior had opposed masking mandates, also commented late last week.
Presently, it’s unclear as to whether or not Woburn will be required to lift masking mandates, should 80 percent of students and staff in any given school be fully vaccinated.
With Riley expected to make the statewide masking mandate official sometime today, it’s similarly unknown if Woburn and other school districts can implement facial covering policies that are stricter than the state standard.
For example, per the School Committee vote taken last week, all students and staff will be required to wear masks while indoors. Though the city officials had agreed to consider circumstances where disabled and special education students may be partially or fully exempted from the local mandate, Woburn’s policy technically applied immediately to children of all age groups.
By contrast, the statewide mandate expected to be enacted by Riley today will apply to children five and older - meaning preschool populations would be exempt.
Woburn’s first day of classes for students will be held on Sept. 9.
