WOBURN - Polls will be open at traditional locations on Tuesday, Sept. 6 for those wishing to take part in the 2022 State Primary Election from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
But with early voting taking place the last week at the old Wyman Elementary School, and with mail-in voting now in place, the question is how many voters will turn out, especially since State Primary election seldom attract a large turnout.
The key race on the ballot has both Democrats and Republicans seeking their representative for Governor's seat, as current Gov. Charles Baker announced long-ago he would not be seeking a thir term. He was first sworn into office in 2015.
Both the parties have two candidates seeking a spot on the final ballot for the final election in November.
The democrats have current Attorney General Maura Healey (Boston) and Sonia Rosa Chang-Diaz on the ballot while the Republicans have Geoff Diehl (Whitman) and Chris Doherty (Wrentham) seeking to move on to November.
Other state races include:
- Lieutenant Governor,
- Attorney General,
- Secretary of State,
- Treasurer,
- Auditor,
- Representative in Congress (fifth district),
- Councillor (third district),
- Senator in General Court (fourth Middlesex District),
- and Representative in General Court.
In the race for Representative in General Court (Fifthteenth Middlesex District) the City of Woburn is split.
Wards 1 and 7 in Woburn are currently represented by Michelle Ciccolo, a Lexington Democrat. She is unopposed on both the Democratic and Republican ballots setting her up re-election.
In the remaining wards in Woburn (2-6), incumbent Richard Haggerty, a Woburn Democrat, also faces no challengers in either the Democratic or Republican parties setting him up for a third term at the Statehouse.
Also of note, in the Treasurer's race, only Democrat Deborah B. Goldberg of Brookline is on either ballot paving her way toward re-election.
Current Secretary of State, William Galvin, D-Boston, face both a challenge from with in his own party on Tuesday (Tanisha Sullivan, D-Boston) and on the final ballot in November (Rayla Cambell, R-Whitman).
In the race for Representative for Congress, Stoneham's Caroline Colarusso is the only Republican on the ballot while incumbent Katherine Clark, Revere, is set to emerge on the Democratic side.
Clark, who has held the seat since 2013, represents Woburn and Burlington as part of her district.
In the race for the Senate seat, Cindy Friedman, a democrat from Arlington, is the only candidate on either ballot. Her district includes Woburn, Burlington, Arlington, Billerica and Lexington.
Other district races include District Attorney, where incumbent Marian Ryan, a democrat from Belmont, is unopposed, and Sheriff Middlesex County, where incumbent Peter Koutoujian, a Waltham democrat, also faces no opposition.
The polls on Tuesday, Sept. 5 will be open at 7 p.m. and closing at 8 p.m.
There have been no changes to the Woburn polling locations.
