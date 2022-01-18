WOBURN - The city will reportedly soon solicit proposals for a districtwide feasibility study to determine a maintenance plan for aging schools like the Linscott, and Altavesta Elementary Schools.
During a meeting earlier this week in the Joyce Middle School, School Committee Chairman Dr. John Wells explained that members of the Resource Subcommittee had reviewed the scope of the study, which will cost up to $600,000.
“You’ve all received in front of you a copy of the feasibility plan,” Wells advised his colleagues. “The feasibility study is to assist the district in creating a 10-year maintenance improvement plan for all these buildings in order to preserve the integrity of [them],” the School Committee chair said.
“We discussed this plan, which is essentially the basis for the bid that will go out. Once the bid goes out, some one will be chosen. Then we’ll approve the contract,” he added.
Late last summer, Mayor Scott Galvin, when unveiling his annual pay-as-you-go capital budget for FY’22, explained the city will fund the study through federal COVID-19 bailout funding appropriated directly to the district.
Wells was a major advocate for the study, which he says will ultimately provide a prioritized list of equipment and preventative maintenance needs for Woburn’s oldest and newest buildings.
As the city looks towards building one last new school to provide Altavesta and Linscott students will the same facility advantages enjoyed by other pupils across Woburn, some of the district’s “newer” buildings are now more than 20-years-old.
As such, the local officials will not only make a final determination regarding the future disposition of the Altavesta and Linscott Schools, but also adopt long-term maintenance plans for facilities like the Reeves Elementary School, which opened its doors in 2000.
The Shamrock School is also nearly 20-years-old, while the new Malcolm-White School opened around 18 years ago. Meanwhile, students have now been attending Woburn’s flagship $70 million high school for about 15 years now.
The new Goodyear School is about 10-years-old, while Woburn’s newest school building, the Hurld-Wyman opened in 2018.
Subcommittee shakeup
After being handed the chairman’s gavel at the outset of this month by School Committee colleague Ellen Crowley, Wells at this week’s meeting also revealed the creation of a new Communications Subcommittee.
According to Wells, he agreed to replace the Policy Subcommittee with the new School Committee subgroup, which will be tasked with ensuring the entire public is being appraised about district happenings.
“It will reach out to people we don’t normally hear from, and it will also do follow-ups with people who come to the School Committee and ask questions [that we may not immediately have an answer to],” the School Committee chair explained.
The new subgroup is being created by retiring the old Policy Subcommittee, which in recent years has met with central office administrators and legal counsel to review new guidelines being implemented across the district.
According to Wells, he feels new policies can be reviewed by other five existing subcommittees.
“I suggest that if there are policies that need to be reviewed, they can go to [our other subcommittees]. If there isn’t a subcommittee, you can just take it to the full committee,” said Wells.
The other existing School Committee subcommittees delve into the district’s finances, curriculum and data trends, personnel issues, capital resources, and student services.
