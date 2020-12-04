WOBURN - It was the last thing Executive Director Julie Gage of the Woburn-based McKeown Boys & Girls Club expected to get this holiday season: national attention!
It was the best kept secret in town but at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Julie Gage was put up in lights on NBC’s Today Show.
Gage had arrived as usual in the morning at “the club”, but it was not the usual Tuesday morning as she was the star of the show on the Hoda & Jenna segment, along with the well-known Al Michaels all smiles over the recognition portion of the program for a pat on the back. The theme of the segment was “Sporting Holiday Cheer” and was focused on a “Special surprise for a woman helping her community”
They introduced it as “In the last few months, people have found all different ways to give back to those in their community. We want to help the cause and spread some cheer to folks who need it the most.
The theme was: “Whether it’s the teacher who has been working overtime to help students learn virtually, or a family who has been down on their luck the last few months, it’s for a person in your community who deserves a little extra ‘cheering up’.”
And then, it was a barrage of “Julie photos” from the many activities she directs, and especially the ones she joins in herself in order to bring the message home to those in a specific program. The Boys & Girls Club has some 1,600 very active members and is now working in conjunction with the Woburn School Department with their education programs, too.
In a time period when smiles are hard to come by, Gage is right there with Santa Claus in making this holiday season very special!.
The lively “Today Show” has the nation’s attention and saluting “Julie” in front of millions of viewers was a tremendous honor.
